back

Muslim MP's Pujo Celebration Leads To Uproar

Nusrat Jahan looked like she thoroughly enjoyed herself celebrating Durga Puja. 🙌 But once again, the public appearance sparked controversy.

10/09/2019 11:26 AM
  • 1.3m
  • 1.4k

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

1363 comments

  • Suresh K.
    11/03/2019 04:38

    Any ill comments against Nusarat Jahaan by the Conservatives are highly condemnable..

  • Suresh K.
    11/03/2019 04:36

    Nice and graceful Nusarat Jahaan...

  • Manoj D.
    10/31/2019 05:17

    Chutiye

  • Rafikul I.
    10/30/2019 16:19

    Jara. Randi Tara dhormo. Mane na

  • Prabha S.
    10/30/2019 11:20

    It's her life Nusrat do whatever you want to do Why everyone behind her life

  • Syèd F.
    10/30/2019 10:22

    Fuck the trouble 🖕 Muslim's should visit the durgapuja pandal! And when chutiya calls it LOVE JIHAD plz also FUCK them😁

  • Subhrajeet S.
    10/29/2019 08:13

    Varma.sahid ke dekhate hbe vdo ta😂😆🤣😅

  • Venkanna T.
    10/29/2019 07:52

    Nonsense

  • Abdul M.
    10/28/2019 13:39

    She is actual hindu making fraud with Muslim name no any Islamic quality habit she has shame on double standard

  • Vinay R.
    10/28/2019 09:50

    Islam is nonsense 😏

  • Syeda R.
    10/28/2019 08:55

    Whatever she wants to do .. She's free to practice but at least she's not Muslim .. By having name Nusrat Jahan .. She can't prove her self as a Muslim .. & in Islam There is no God Accept Allah Almighty . . if one doesn't believe on this statement he/She is not Muslim at all .. !! They are only labelled as Muslim :) because of their family background 👍

  • Ronnie L.
    10/28/2019 06:23

    Live her alone.. she has a choice...

  • Javad K.
    10/27/2019 15:09

    Sai Muslim ke naam per kelank he ye

  • Sahul H.
    10/27/2019 13:26

    Religious is personnel... this cleric is ignorant

  • Ramkrishna C.
    10/27/2019 06:28

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=566879943886216&id=136590876915127

  • Ramkrishna C.
    10/27/2019 06:28

    Who the hell r u to judge other bloody Maulana, tum log jitne paap karte ho uska kya ?

  • Ramkrishna C.
    10/27/2019 06:26

    Jab love jihad karke Hindu ladkiyon se shadi kar lete ho tab kyun bhul jate ho tumhare Allah Rasul Ko ? Allah ne order diya he kya Hindu ladkion se shadi karke Islam Ko badhao ?

  • Tanbir A.
    10/27/2019 05:45

    Nastik

  • Sanjay V.
    10/27/2019 02:10

    Extremely beautiful more than ashwarya

  • Subhan Q.
    10/26/2019 19:42

    Chinal Randi