back

Muslim MPs In India's New Parliament

27 Muslims made it to Parliament, four more than the last elections.

05/27/2019 2:47 PM
  • 621.0k
  • 647

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

589 comments

  • Musaa K.
    07/14/2019 05:20

    Killing Muslims is ur mantra, do not portray innocent u r a butcher of gujrat

  • Amanul H.
    06/23/2019 18:27

    Not only speech, show it on the ground so that minority communities can repose faith on you. Criminality has reach it's height

  • Baharul I.
    06/22/2019 11:27

    Nice

  • Billal H.
    06/22/2019 09:51

    CAB

  • Sree C.
    06/22/2019 08:46

    Wrong info

  • Zainul A.
    06/22/2019 07:41

    All are Indians don't divide us

  • Dash D.
    06/22/2019 01:21

    Brut India change your name nalayak brut idiot brut sirf hatred failana Janta hai shame on you

  • Ajit K.
    06/21/2019 17:52

    Dhongi PM

  • Arbaaz H.
    06/21/2019 17:07

    @ dekho mota bai ko

  • MD S.
    06/21/2019 16:10

    27 - 1=26 yani Nusrat jahan is not a muslim , she is jain

  • Syed R.
    06/21/2019 12:51

    We are with you Modiji I voted for BJP I am from karnataka,Chikkaballapur Parliamentary Segment our candidate Sri BN Bachegowdaji

  • Mohd S.
    06/21/2019 12:11

    Chutye gandu baigan ki government chala ra tu

  • Er M.
    06/21/2019 08:57

    Only 24 Musalman MP

  • Adeel A.
    06/21/2019 08:43

    Bakwaas krlo bs

  • Mehtab I.
    06/21/2019 06:31

    Kiya be cokidaar coor kiya fek rha hi sale joht makkari danga ya sab hi is kote ke demaak me

  • Sumit D.
    06/21/2019 06:21

    Saumitra khan from bishnupur he is hindu bengali m.p not muslim ..

  • Shaikh U.
    06/21/2019 06:15

    Bat nahi kaam hona

  • Nijam A.
    06/21/2019 03:05

    Saale cheeter

  • Sadir A.
    06/21/2019 02:26

    Is soumitra Khan a Muslim mp?

  • Tousif S.
    06/20/2019 20:19

    🏆