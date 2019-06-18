Muzaffarpur Litchis Under AES Cloud

Is this tropical fruit to blame for the death of scores of children in Muzaffarpur?
Osman S.08/23/2019 18:26
Khele ki hobe but amra to lichu time dine 60-70pice kheye pheli koy ki6u to hoy na 😂😂😂😂😂😂malda district r business ke nosto kora but ki6u hobe na moner sondho amader di ke children ney asho kaliachak koto niba
Madhu S.07/13/2019 09:59
Kisi bhi ladki ke liye Apne Parivaar ko hard nahi karna chahi
Akash J.07/09/2019 16:11
May the loved ones RIP 👏👏
Pavan P.07/08/2019 03:37
...nod bhai
Pallavi C.07/07/2019 10:26
This is not a logical reason
Hiba K.07/05/2019 17:23
My favourite😔
Rajesh K.07/05/2019 13:57
No
Rakesh K.07/05/2019 05:24
dekh le
Nayanika D.07/05/2019 04:45
dekho boumoni babai k akhn lichi khawabe na
Aman Y.07/04/2019 14:21
The reason is malnutrition that is because of fake governance not because of a fruit.
अनूप स.07/04/2019 06:09
Team of doctors from AIMS visited the homes of several children who died, besides issues like too much heat and malnutrition they found most of those who died were living in asbestos sheet home where temperature in the night too doesn't go down. Most of the children in the affected areas were not vaccinated for Japanese Encephalitis also.
Vipin J.07/03/2019 14:55
Sab rajniti h
Vipin J.07/03/2019 14:53
Nhi
Vipin J.07/03/2019 14:52
Nhi
Hasmukh C.07/03/2019 06:41
Litchy and AES has no connection,No studies confirmed it till the date.. But Kids died due to Lack of Medical Health Service in Government Hospitals..
Manish A.07/03/2019 02:45
Never I used this fruit 23 years approax from my childhood. Its mouthwatering fruit. I am having full sympathy with parents of dead small kids.
Parul S.07/02/2019 10:57
Eating litchi is my favourite work to do, wth is this
সমীরন ম.07/02/2019 02:25
...এটা দেখেছিস
Ğůđdi D.07/01/2019 14:33
It may be one of the factors due to the chemicals used or from contamination, but the silent culprit could be poverty, malnutrition (undernutrition) due to starvation, deficiency of micronutrients and minerals leading to various adversities of health and of course it creates a vicious cycle of infectious disease-malnutrition. We must also not forget to thoroughly analyse into the determinants of health.
Dilip K.07/01/2019 13:25
No