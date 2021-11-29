back
My First Viral Video: This Bride Gave Her Exam In Her Wedding Lehenga
Shivangi Bagatharia got dressed for her wedding… but went to an examination hall instead.
29/11/2021 4:27 PM
- 452.1K
- 4K
- 244
213 comments
Hoorain M.2 hours
what do you think about your situation?😂😂😂😂
Viktr H.3 hours
Why arrange wedding during school days? If there is any respect for girls education,let them finish their studies n get married..just bullshit stories!!!
Pooja S.4 hours
Very nice video.Something new and this is change of mindset towards ur partners carrier.Really appreciated.
Bipasaranee M.5 hours
It's just a show up 😆😆😆😆😆 so I don't like it 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
Srijita G.5 hours
Its good see that, but shadi karne ki itni jaldi kya thi! At least finish your bachelor degree.
Satvinder K.6 hours
ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰੀਤੋ ਤਰਹ ਪੜਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਲੇਕੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਸੀਰੀਅਸ ਨੇ ☺️
Pavanudu M.7 hours
wishes
Akash B.7 hours
Exam clear hua k nhi
قندیل م.8 hours
ye koi aimen ko dikhao
Seema C.8 hours
Drama
Rahul C.9 hours
How come video recording was allowed in an examination hall...
Sameer S.9 hours
Pass thai to dedication kevay
Odile S.12 hours
aae didi Ee ta saacho mein shaurya aur anokhi ki kahani ho gail
Abhinav V.12 hours
Agr fail hogyi to tabiyt se pitai hogi 🙄
Raiyan Z.12 hours
one who give laughing react don't know how to respect his wife.
Suchita J.13 hours
Every wedding season we get to hear stories like these! Done with them now!
Mahrukh A.13 hours
Supportive husband is a blessing ❤
Suryya D.14 hours
This is a positive news. Both of the families and husband wife deserve love And support.
Ninad S.15 hours
Amazing👏👏👏
Radhika B.15 hours
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CW7LsDOhKRA/?utm_medium=copy_link