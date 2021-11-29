back

My First Viral Video: This Bride Gave Her Exam In Her Wedding Lehenga

Shivangi Bagatharia got dressed for her wedding… but went to an examination hall instead.

29/11/2021 4:27 PM
213 comments

  • Hoorain M.
    2 hours

    what do you think about your situation?😂😂😂😂

  • Viktr H.
    3 hours

    Why arrange wedding during school days? If there is any respect for girls education,let them finish their studies n get married..just bullshit stories!!!

  • Pooja S.
    4 hours

    Very nice video.Something new and this is change of mindset towards ur partners carrier.Really appreciated.

  • Bipasaranee M.
    5 hours

    It's just a show up 😆😆😆😆😆 so I don't like it 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

  • Srijita G.
    5 hours

    Its good see that, but shadi karne ki itni jaldi kya thi! At least finish your bachelor degree.

  • Satvinder K.
    6 hours

    ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰੀਤੋ ਤਰਹ ਪੜਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਲੇਕੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਸੀਰੀਅਸ ਨੇ ☺️

  • Pavanudu M.
    7 hours

    wishes

  • Akash B.
    7 hours

    Exam clear hua k nhi

  • قندیل م.
    8 hours

    ye koi aimen ko dikhao

  • Seema C.
    8 hours

    Drama

  • Rahul C.
    9 hours

    How come video recording was allowed in an examination hall...

  • Sameer S.
    9 hours

    Pass thai to dedication kevay

  • Odile S.
    12 hours

    aae didi Ee ta saacho mein shaurya aur anokhi ki kahani ho gail

  • Abhinav V.
    12 hours

    Agr fail hogyi to tabiyt se pitai hogi 🙄

  • Raiyan Z.
    12 hours

    one who give laughing react don't know how to respect his wife.

  • Suchita J.
    13 hours

    Every wedding season we get to hear stories like these! Done with them now!

  • Mahrukh A.
    13 hours

    Supportive husband is a blessing ❤

  • Suryya D.
    14 hours

    This is a positive news. Both of the families and husband wife deserve love And support.

  • Ninad S.
    15 hours

    Amazing👏👏👏

  • Radhika B.
    15 hours

    https://www.instagram.com/reel/CW7LsDOhKRA/?utm_medium=copy_link

