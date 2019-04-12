My Name Is Raghul: How Parties Are Using Names To Confuse Voters

Rahul Gandhi Vs Raghul Gandhi: How rival parties are fielding candidates with similar sounding names to split the vote. #Jugaad
34 comments
Patlolla S.05/03/2019 05:56
This bjp people dono that Kerala was state with 100% literacy
Àñil N.05/03/2019 04:18
What the fuck just he said his name😱😶😠
K R.04/20/2019 23:26
Hi friends I am the real South Indian Raghul Gandhi K Please Support and VOTE for me
Brut India04/18/2019 13:54
If you think these political candidates have it tough, meet the residents of "Rafel" village: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/why-a-village-in-chhattisgarh-is-facing-problems-due-to-rafale-2023284
Prashanth P.04/17/2019 06:55
cheap politics that I was talking about✌️
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:41
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Vaibhav P.04/16/2019 01:50
In Mandya Loksabha seat, 4 sumalathas r there to confuse ppl.. veteran kannada actor Ambarish s wife sumalatha contesting as independent candidate from there against Nikhil Kumar swamy s/o hd Kumarswamy..
Aadil F.04/14/2019 06:19
Well the media forgot that Waynad is Part of South India and it's majority population is at least graduate, so i think they can Spot Difference between "Raghul Gandhi" and "Rahul Gandhi" so if he wants to contest from there so he can, it's his constitutional right
Akash T.04/14/2019 05:37
U r concerned about rahul gandhi just for 1 similar name . Visit mandya constiency targeting sumalatha there are 3 other sumalatha names and 1 candidate photo is mimicing same hairstyle and spects .
Satyajeet O.04/14/2019 05:15
Brut you are widely fooling the prop by showing only against BJP and supportive Congress. You have problem if Congress loses as you showed in this video. Don't you have guts to say openly they you are being funded by Congress.
Nihar G.04/13/2019 21:09
I am neither a BJP member nor a Modi Bhakt.. 4 years ago, income tax on taxable income between 2 L and 5 L was 10%, now 5%. 4 years ago, tax on restaurant bills was 13% to 28%, now 5%. 4 years ago, interest on home loans was 10.3%, now 8.65%. 4 years ago, 1 GB of 3G data pack was Rs 250, now, 1 GB of 4G at Rs 5. 4 years ago, sky high prices of medicine and stents, now they are several notches less. 4 years ago, inflation in double digits, now under 5%. Prices of pulses and vegetables fall. 4 years ago, 17 different indirect taxes, now just GST. 4 years our economy was in fragile 5 group now it's in BAA3 . 4 years ago in ease of doing business we were at 160 rank now one of the top performer it's 99. 4 years ago, Real Estate builders had Manmani, now they are bound to deliver project before deadline under RERA. 4 years ago, there were many enterance exams for medical, Now we have NEET. 4 years ago, avg Passport issue time was more than 5 months, now it is one or less than one month. 4 years ago, Highways were made on crawling speed now it is 70% higher than 2014. 4 Years ago, it was a distant dream to hear from any Neta, now they respond to tweets and FB posts. 4 Years ago, no body ever spoke about Safai, now we have world’s biggest safai andolan. 4 years ago, medicines’ prices were regulated by big pharma companies, now same is regulated by govt and have bought them down to 50%. The only problem with us Middle Class people is we never realize all these developments are of us. Schemes like Udaan, SwatchBharat, JanDhan, GST, Beti Padao and Beti bachao are for us buddy. The most important point. 4 Years ago we were not sure who our PM was, now even world knows about him. He is not a puppet atleast. Take Care in 2019. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Offcourse I'm also chowkidar
Cedric N.04/12/2019 17:23
Only problem is people in Kerala know how to read and write
ತೇಜಸ್ ಎ.04/12/2019 13:36
but national parties name pop up at the beginning so not a problem....
Shrey B.04/12/2019 12:03
vote for raghul
Brut India04/12/2019 11:51
The real Rahul Gandhi is contesting two different seats: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/elections/news/lok-sabha-elections-rahul-gandhi-to-contest-from-wayanad-in-kerala/articleshow/68653530.cms
Soham C.04/12/2019 11:07
😂
Sai A.04/12/2019 10:19
I’d vote for Raghul Gandhi any day. 🤣
Ankita P.04/12/2019 10:09
Amrita Jain
Nandhu C.04/12/2019 09:12
പേടിത്തൊണ്ട൯.
Vikram V.04/12/2019 07:41
Though Raghul Gandhi has more common sense 😂🤣