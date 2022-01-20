back
Nagaland's March Against AFSPA
Helpless against a fresh extension of AFSPA in their state, these ordinary Nagas presented a united face against the draconian law.
14/01/2022 9:53 AMupdated: 24/01/2022 6:01 AM
33 comments
Samad J.20/01/2022 14:49
Bro why your page is not in hindi lots of people don't even understand that what is happening in video..
Akshay K.18/01/2022 08:34
Lmao...I thought it was some colorised archive video of Mao
Bilal R.18/01/2022 05:05
One day khalistan, Nagaland, Kashmir azaad ho gy India sy
Bilal R.18/01/2022 05:05
Nagaland people want freedom from India
Manish K.17/01/2022 17:06
Is this brut india or brut china
Rupesh S.17/01/2022 08:57
India. Future 🤐 why
Tovi D.17/01/2022 07:52
AFSPA is worse than Rowlatt Act(1919) Gandhi protested against Rowlatt Act. Now Indian parliament has not revoked AFSPA since 1958. It has lasted much more than the draconian British Act.
Akshay T.17/01/2022 06:11
Is this really an Indian page. I think they are funded from pigistan
Krishna P.17/01/2022 01:48
I am with people of Nagaland!! Central Govt. should respect the right to live of those humble people!!
Pao C.17/01/2022 00:55
Listen to the people government You are for the people... We Nagas want peace not war...
Anjali K.16/01/2022 17:25
Being aided abetted by external agencies no doubt. Weaken the forces, weaken India, that has always been their end goal.
Brut India16/01/2022 17:12
The survivors reveal how they had no warning of the shooting: https://indianexpress.com/article/north-east-india/nagaland/nagaland-civilian-killings-indian-army-armed-forces-act-7661456/
SK K.16/01/2022 15:50
The term Snake along???? Isn't this racist??
Kihobo N.16/01/2022 09:59
We Nagas ourselves are armies,we don't need outside armies to safeguard our land and people.
Lokesh K.16/01/2022 04:33
Ill always stand with our armed forces. but this is not acceptable to kill unarmed civilians an army is respected only if they save civilian lives and protect them orelse they ill initially loose their respect towards armed forces if they kill the very lives that they are meant to protect.hope the affected families get their full support from the govt aswell as from the army.the lost lives are never coming back standing from their situation i jus can't imagine what the families ,friends and loved one are going thru 💔 😪 i stand firmly with my naga brothers and sisters the army and govt has to throughly look into and take necessary strict action against those responsible and justice must be served.
Sivakumarperungozhi15/01/2022 09:31
Brut working overtime. Unbecoming of a good social media.
Pin H.15/01/2022 07:33
Naga people should joined china for better future development
Reji V.15/01/2022 06:05
Can’t understand why such laws are required, Army is not God and there are number of instances when soldiers undertake fake encounters for cash and promotions.
Sam S.15/01/2022 05:33
Please, support BJP otherwise your state will. Face such problems...😃
S A.15/01/2022 02:48
The more innocent civilian dies, the more insurgents reborn and emerges. Stop this AFSPA or will suffer big.