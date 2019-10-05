back

Nandita Das' Campaign For Colour

Why is India so obsessed with being the fairest of them all? 🤔

10/05/2019 2:57 PM
254 comments

  • Kiran S.
    11/09/2019 12:56

    We're beautifully brown! Embrace it. We're like chocolate - globally loved !

  • Nishat T.
    11/04/2019 15:14

  • Jai K.
    10/27/2019 15:39

    Skin color ? The only thing ? Keep a fairer guy or a woman and stretch them to somebe extent, you'd get to hear endless of unreasonably barks, remarks, judgements and everything until they accept that they are not beautiful. Next, keep a girl, fairly good looking and highly talented, she'd for sure tell you that she was knocked down for her being not so well-off in past times, when she had nothing but her spirit. Money, looks, fairer skin.. that's what rules people here. And accept that

  • Amir K.
    10/26/2019 05:44

  • Dev M.
    10/26/2019 05:03

    i think fair means clean, or spotless something similar, surely it doesnot mean white

  • Serginho A.
    10/25/2019 08:15

  • Diksha G.
    10/25/2019 06:59

    Yami gautam is a real ambassador of all this🙄

  • Palak J.
    10/25/2019 06:50

  • Ahmed Q.
    10/25/2019 02:53

  • Manas C.
    10/24/2019 18:53

    Beauty within is the beauty to be proud of!

  • Soubhik D.
    10/24/2019 15:37

    Until and unless the word 'e kalu' dies the fight for fair and brown skin will go on

  • Aalok P.
    10/24/2019 01:12

  • Santu H.
    10/22/2019 21:19

  • Karma T.
    10/22/2019 20:00

  • Gaurav S.
    10/22/2019 13:47

    Worship our Himachal people they all are white. You racist morons

  • Rumi N.
    10/22/2019 13:11

    Good job Tanya 👍

  • Mohammed M.
    10/21/2019 21:31

    But at least we are not going for surgeries

  • Eshika D.
    10/21/2019 14:56

    I am an actor ,part of Nandita Das's "India's got colour" project as an actor, my skin tone is Dusky, I have been called brilliant actor by world class directors like Jeffrey d Brown , Anurag Kashyap , Navdeep Singh,Kiran Rao and so on. Just because of my skin tone (of course not for my talent or my sharp features) I have been repeatedly cast as Maid or prostitute , I couldn't find any solution to bring me out of "me being type casted" and perform only for richness of a Film, Just Because I am Dusky and So according to indian mind set I am ugly and not fit for most of the characters in our films.

  • Sarmin A.
    10/21/2019 14:09

  • Dan K.
    10/21/2019 09:28

    All well said and well intentioned but at the end of the day when push comes to shove the people will still have a bias against dusky skin tones... I still remember how a lady clutched her purse like a squirrel after nuts while I was in an elevator.....