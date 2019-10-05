Nandita Das' Campaign For Colour

Why is India so obsessed with being the fairest of them all? 🤔
Kiran S.11/09/2019 12:56
We're beautifully brown! Embrace it. We're like chocolate - globally loved !
Nishat T.11/04/2019 15:14
Jai K.10/27/2019 15:39
Skin color ? The only thing ? Keep a fairer guy or a woman and stretch them to somebe extent, you'd get to hear endless of unreasonably barks, remarks, judgements and everything until they accept that they are not beautiful. Next, keep a girl, fairly good looking and highly talented, she'd for sure tell you that she was knocked down for her being not so well-off in past times, when she had nothing but her spirit. Money, looks, fairer skin.. that's what rules people here. And accept that
Amir K.10/26/2019 05:44
Is there new fairness cream in the market?
Dev M.10/26/2019 05:03
i think fair means clean, or spotless something similar, surely it doesnot mean white
Serginho A.10/25/2019 08:15
lets get some for lochan 😊🤣😊☺️
Diksha G.10/25/2019 06:59
Yami gautam is a real ambassador of all this🙄
Palak J.10/25/2019 06:50
Ahmed Q.10/25/2019 02:53
Manas C.10/24/2019 18:53
Beauty within is the beauty to be proud of!
Soubhik D.10/24/2019 15:37
Until and unless the word 'e kalu' dies the fight for fair and brown skin will go on
Aalok P.10/24/2019 01:12
Agar das Gori hoti toh?
Santu H.10/22/2019 21:19
Sala 7 kegi make-up thoke ke skin colour sikha Rahi hai..... mother's child.....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Bhaskar
Karma T.10/22/2019 20:00
Kalay ho tho kaya ho wa... Ap indian lok dewalay ho..
Gaurav S.10/22/2019 13:47
Worship our Himachal people they all are white. You racist morons
Rumi N.10/22/2019 13:11
Good job Tanya 👍
Mohammed M.10/21/2019 21:31
But at least we are not going for surgeries
Eshika D.10/21/2019 14:56
I am an actor ,part of Nandita Das's "India's got colour" project as an actor, my skin tone is Dusky, I have been called brilliant actor by world class directors like Jeffrey d Brown , Anurag Kashyap , Navdeep Singh,Kiran Rao and so on. Just because of my skin tone (of course not for my talent or my sharp features) I have been repeatedly cast as Maid or prostitute , I couldn't find any solution to bring me out of "me being type casted" and perform only for richness of a Film, Just Because I am Dusky and So according to indian mind set I am ugly and not fit for most of the characters in our films.
Sarmin A.10/21/2019 14:09
Dan K.10/21/2019 09:28
All well said and well intentioned but at the end of the day when push comes to shove the people will still have a bias against dusky skin tones... I still remember how a lady clutched her purse like a squirrel after nuts while I was in an elevator.....