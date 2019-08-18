back

Nano Chopper Turns Heads in Chhapra, Bihar

This helicopter must stop at traffic signals.

08/18/2019 6:58 AM
142 comments

  • Pari M.
    09/18/2019 05:30

    I was hoping that it could fly but after seeing the fans and its tail I lost my hope

  • Sk T.
    09/16/2019 16:51

    Waw

  • Shashwat S.
    09/12/2019 10:18

    He is taking the"Jugaad" community one step ahead.. 😄

  • Kapil T.
    09/12/2019 02:52

    भाई इसका चालान कटेगा पक्का । वो भी बढ़िया वाला ।

  • Rahul R.
    09/10/2019 07:00

    👌🚁👌

  • Sabirul S.
    09/08/2019 05:08

    V0000000

  • Nabajyoti S.
    09/07/2019 22:22

    Kidai kitna bhaaa biy keliyea?

  • Deepshikha Y.
    09/07/2019 18:13

    Things you can do with Nano :p

  • Hashif M.
    09/04/2019 05:37

    Y

  • Nyadar O.
    09/03/2019 05:47

    useless

  • સસ્તી ટ.
    08/31/2019 08:46

    LoL

  • Kumar V.
    08/31/2019 01:18

    We Bihari are so creative 😚

  • Das D.
    08/30/2019 15:46

    hati k dat dikhane k lia alag or khane k lia alag...urdta hua vdo koi nia dia.....jago public jago..

  • Navjotikiran S.
    08/29/2019 16:40

    Wonderful

  • Arrnabes G.
    08/29/2019 05:02

    Nice design bro. 🙂.

  • Sushil P.
    08/28/2019 22:07

    He taken total dhamaal too seriously...

  • Uttam S.
    08/28/2019 17:48

    कबीले तारीफ

  • Nuna D.
    08/27/2019 13:40

    lol.. fly

  • Mukesh M.
    08/27/2019 11:07

    He have financial issue but he have 7lakhs to invest on this?

  • Sarfraj A.
    08/27/2019 07:16

    Gudrai ka laal ba