Narendra Modi Chokeslams Opposition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inflicted a near chokeslam on the opposition during his customary reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address. 😮
02/08/2019 2:40 PMupdated: 02/11/2019 7:03 PM
1282 comments
Sagar S.09/07/2019 07:39
Allah modi jee ko hadada
Himanshu S.09/06/2019 18:17
Lmaooo dope wit
Ashwani K.08/29/2019 19:32
He is not pm material
Ramu C.08/29/2019 17:51
In AD Indians are suffering in all manner.
Pakala T.08/28/2019 13:17
Sir great decision about kasmiri but be careful about pakisthan and China pakisthani politicians are talking war nuclear weapons so be allert even China also fox country so gather rusia America Japan if China and pak attack China is dangeres country don't believe them I think paki is preparing war with nuclear weapons so be careful and attack them
Mukul G.08/25/2019 19:22
bc🔥🔥🔥😂😂
Faziz K.08/25/2019 15:35
Modi hindu twat
Tanveer A.08/18/2019 17:13
Garibon jab mauka milta hai RAEES banne ka to 1,00000 Lakh ka suit ky 1 crore ka suit bhi pahnne se baaz ni aate
Tanveer A.08/18/2019 17:09
Dangai tu desh ko khatam kar raha hai
Sisir B.08/14/2019 18:58
WELL DONE Mr MODI.
Praveen P.08/08/2019 05:12
Proud of our PM.... the most powerful leader...
Kamala S.08/02/2019 05:56
Modi spends more time making fun of congress than keeping his promises. Clever way of taking focus on your failures
Vrnkata P.07/29/2019 00:57
Honble pm ,my wish is to see u addressng a press conference,feelng vry bad when some of my friends pose a question dat y our 56 inched chestwala hero pm is scary of press,y he didnt face a press conference till d date?,so i appeal u to put a check to such comments not by police but by facing press,,,,,,,
Shashi S.07/17/2019 14:49
Modiji is the BEST LEADER,the world has ever had. May God Bless you Modiji and always take Care of you. Remember 100Crore ppl Love you.,just forget abt 20 crores,who basically lack brains or are guided to remain Misguided.
Shailesh A.07/16/2019 18:49
Truly Hindu Truly Hindutva
Sanjay G.07/11/2019 15:52
Sultanate ko chunoti diya.😄
Mohammed A.07/11/2019 03:05
t.k.Mohammed ayub
Rahul N.07/07/2019 20:42
👍
Suresh K.07/07/2019 15:37
I like modiji
Naushad K.07/01/2019 20:40
Troller team k head hain itna to expected that😂