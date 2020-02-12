back

Narendra Modi: Factually Wrong

Narendra Modi accuses his critics of lying through their teeth. But he often gets his own facts wrong.

02/12/2020 3:36 PMupdated: 02/12/2020 4:02 PM
  • 278.8k
  • 551

Politics

  1. Narendra Modi: Factually Wrong

  2. When Kejriwal Met Kamra

  3. The History Of Jammu And Kashmir’s Public Safety Act

  4. Owaisi Will Die Before He Shows His Papers, He Says

  5. RSS Leader Distances Hindus and BJP

  6. Alka Lamba Vs. AAP Supporter On Election Day

486 comments

  • Adnan A.
    5 hours

    Scum bag

  • Sourajit S.
    5 hours

    Modi se bara Feku admi ajtak paida nahi hua🤣🤣👌

  • Zameer M.
    5 hours

    Jhutha Jhutha Jhutha Jhoot Jhoot jhoot Kitna Jhooth bolega Re Jhooth Jhooth are Jhutha Modi hatao Desh bachao

  • Kavya B.
    6 hours

    Where is the lie lama these days?

  • Shubhankur C.
    6 hours

    All human beings are falible..and the PM is, but, a human being. Let them work.. so much of disturbance my god!! Na karenge...na karne denge.

  • Kalyan D.
    7 hours

    Modiji jinda bad

  • Jayaprakash P.
    7 hours

    Malayalis can't forget the Bhagath singh case as Shobha ji tried to teach hindi ☺️

  • Raj R.
    7 hours

    Padha likha nhi hi Apna pm. Uper se feku. 😁😁😂😂

  • Mohammed J.
    8 hours

    🆘ADDRESSING THIS MESSAGE TO THE WORLD🆘THIS UNEDUCATED MORON IS OUR 2 TIME PRIME MINISTER 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Rakesh J.
    8 hours

    Thimayya case is factually correct he is telling a continous harassment done to thimayya for a period spanning 48 to 62

  • Rohit D.
    8 hours

    World's no. 1 jumla person

  • Rahul V.
    9 hours

    Bachpan se chaddi pahan k yahi to suna hai sanghiyo ne, to unko lagta hai yahi Sach hai. Mere gaon me bhi logo ne dinosaur dekha hai bahut bar 😂😂, aur wo manne ki tayar nhi hote ki dinosaur ab nhi Hain. Same haal anpadh sanghiyo ka hai 😂

  • Hemant K.
    9 hours

    this page is all againts..he just uplods the content which is against BJP or modi or any BJP leader or hindus..i have noticed it many time..the page admin defend the people who speak against BJP RSS and mainly Hindus.

  • Michael C.
    10 hours

    unpar gavar

  • Shahriar H.
    10 hours

    Bhakts wont even watch the full video

  • Aditya G.
    10 hours

    Fuddu bnaate hai saale

  • Shahriar H.
    10 hours

    Cloud and radar technology is the best, it will make India a true superpower

  • Harjeet S.
    10 hours

    Watsup university

  • Minati J.
    10 hours

    Tum niso student ka money kaha le a bech de LAL kalaa airport railway station India cultural and growth with feuture lost kor Raha hoo Indian money lost kor ka forensic country Yatra and road show media pay of payment daly ignoronace pm dress changes kor ka 60000000000 money kaha le a

  • Minati J.
    10 hours

    First time of India ignoronace RSS terrorist group leader Modi with low education person no work no vecncy no industry no development projects only violence