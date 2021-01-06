back
Narendra Modi’s Beard And His Political Face
Albus Dumbledore or Rabindranath Tagore? Is there more to PM Modi’s rapidly growing beard?
06/01/2021 2:04 PMupdated: 06/01/2021 2:06 PM
- 217K
- 1.6K
- 334
And even more
- 5:34
AOC llama "cobardes" a las renuncias del gabinete de Trump
- 6:46
Esta es la vida de LeBron James
- 3:51
Arnold Schwarzenegger compara el asalto del Capitolio con la Alemania de 1938
- 1:39
Protestas BLM vs. el asalto de los pro-Trump al Capitolio
- 3:16
5 símbolos de los Pro-Trump durante el asalto al Capitolio
- 5:33
¿Qué es Qanon?
303 comments
Priyanka S.a day
Modi is such a blessing for India. May God give him healthy & long life and the wisdom to manage this great country.
Lanzzu S.2 days
Kuta haramkhor
Deepa S.3 days
Lol, he is the opposite of any respectable swami, guru, saint, etc. He's such an embarrassment to humanity and even Sanatana Dharma...
Aritra G.3 days
The only thing thats been growing in hos reign
Ashwin M.4 days
Modi beard like hafid sayeed
Tariqul I.4 days
Saytan
Anindya S.4 days
pedo
Jawad K.4 days
Hamary pashto main aik baat mashaoor hain k: Che da geera sra v sa wali agha ba shah Gul e sa.. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 So India walo don't compare Modi godi with Abraham Lincon and Charles Darwin..
Nirjal D.4 days
Faku
Jauher I.5 days
Ajeeb makhlok.
Shany J.5 days
I don’t understand our obsession with Saints? Shouldn’t Science and Equality be the corner stone of the new world !
Baqar K.5 days
If you want to grow something, give growth to GDP. Dacoit can also grow beard.
Gul N.5 days
Useless 💩
Er S.5 days
Neither Albus Dumbledore nor Rabindranath Tagore, His beard resemble that of Asharam Bapu and so he must be "Jhansaram Feku" I guess
Anushin R.5 days
since both the names taken are dear to you!
Abhijeet P.5 days
Chut*ya hai modi aur uske bhakt
ID A.5 days
Mr Modi Don't Even Know What He Exactly Do...
Yusuf K.5 days
Kal bhi bhadwa tha aur aaj bhi hai
Mohua M.5 days
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Alan M.5 days
Tagore was a scholar while this one is ghawar!