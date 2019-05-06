back
Narendra Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi In Rajasthan
Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi battled for the heart of Rajasthan today, as 12 of the state’s 25 seats voted in what was a straight contest between the BJP and the Congress.
05/06/2019 3:26 PM
- 335.3k
- 4.5k
- 229
211 comments
Anoop K.06/01/2019 11:48
Pappu chutiya
Fyaz K.06/01/2019 03:39
Rahul gandhi
Bhupendra S.05/31/2019 16:53
Nmoji is great
Devilal S.05/31/2019 15:31
Papau tera taim khatam ho gaya ab jel jane ki tayari karo sali
Shankar R.05/30/2019 09:14
Modi ji se nivedan hai ki Jharkhand main jald se jald Dahej band karo aapka abbayi rahunga
Laxmikant R.05/30/2019 06:22
modi
Hussain A.05/30/2019 04:16
Rahul Gandhi ke bath bilkul sach ha
Rohit S.05/29/2019 17:26
Jane papu
Pk K.05/29/2019 16:09
Jai jai hind
शंकर श.05/29/2019 11:00
Bjp
Himansu S.05/29/2019 08:41
RAHUL is best
Shafeeq A.05/29/2019 07:30
Bring back ballot paper save democracy
Majirul H.05/29/2019 04:51
Rahulji
Jayraj B.05/28/2019 04:23
Good
Er S.05/27/2019 14:20
First time agree for Rahul Gandhi..
Rajan O.05/27/2019 13:15
Nice
A J.05/27/2019 04:04
Tere baap ne bhi di kbhi sarkari nokri, sale chutye,
Dashrath Y.05/26/2019 19:23
Rahul Gandhi jaisa neta chahiy student ko
Ganesh A.05/26/2019 18:05
Modi
Choudhary S.05/25/2019 20:25
Rahul Gandhi sabut de chutiye