Naseeruddin Shah Explains What "Love Jihad" Really Is

"My mother had also asked me when I was about to get married whether I would ask Ratna to convert." Naseeruddin Shah on the "nuisance of Love Jihad"... Thanks to Karwan e Mohabbat for thr footage.

20/01/2021 1:27 PM
  • 428.2K
  • 839

708 comments

  • Seenu R.
    2 hours

    He's an actor not an expert on such topics.... Its like u are going to a dentist for ur broken bones 🤦‍♂️

  • Amit R.
    2 hours

    For morons... https://youtu.be/7hXTM7ehvtk

  • Amit R.
    2 hours

    https://youtu.be/_CjYdt0j3Ik

  • Amit R.
    2 hours

    https://youtu.be/cc4_Cs0qCLs

  • Deeba S.
    2 hours

    Is he the same old man who was feeling unsafe in India. And also is he the same old man who filed a mercy plea to protect Ajmal Kasab from being punished to death...

  • Muhammad S.
    2 hours

    Coward

  • विजय प.
    2 hours

    🤔

  • Arpita S.
    2 hours

    What are your kids name Shah sir? Your reply will answer your doubts. (I am 100000000% sure, that would be from your Sacred Religion) You hypocrite

  • Abhinav T.
    2 hours

    marrying a hindu women is healthy precedent but what about marrying muslim women with hindus?

  • Aadil N.
    2 hours

    esay he Allah zalil karay tum logon ko ... penrchodon

  • Noor E.
    2 hours

    Ap quran ko to manty ho na to allah na quran ma fermya hy k kafir muslman ka kbhi dost nhi ho skta .ap chaha jitni koshish kro kafir k dill ma hindu k dill ma muslman kele nafrat reht hu

  • Shubham A.
    2 hours

    Bechare vampanthi jehadi librandu♾️☢️🙈

  • Nayan R.
    2 hours

    🙄 Mera Bhai ek Muslim ladki ko pyar Kar Raha hai aap unn dono ki Shaadi Karwa Do uncle Mahadev ki krupa aap pe rahegi kyn ki now your feeling safe in India 😂

  • Aahil R.
    2 hours

    Very true lines sir

  • Anand R.
    2 hours

    👎🏼

  • Kernail S.
    2 hours

    Salutations dear Sir for your most Noble and Valuable comments.

  • Sadam B.
    2 hours

    godi midya or modi ap ko khani k ni chorye ga...

  • Deepika T.
    2 hours

    Ye itna bada nashaidi h mujhe nhi pta tha

  • نثار ا.
    2 hours

    Bilkul sahi bola aap ne

  • Kunal C.
    2 hours

    and Naseer sahab , there are many who have been converted. Muslim men wants marry out religion, but dont want their bride to hold her birth religion. Itna hi pyar hai to q religion conversion??

