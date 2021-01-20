back
Naseeruddin Shah Explains What "Love Jihad" Really Is
"My mother had also asked me when I was about to get married whether I would ask Ratna to convert." Naseeruddin Shah on the "nuisance of Love Jihad"... Thanks to Karwan e Mohabbat for thr footage.
20/01/2021 1:27 PM
- 428.2K
- 15.7K
- 839
And even more
- 4:25
7 petits tips pour ceux qui ont envie d'écrire
- 3:33
Charles Curtis : l'histoire du premier vice-président métis des États-Unis
- 3:12
Il faut repenser l'histoire de la colonisation, selon l'historien Benjamin Stora
- 3:47
Les entraves au droit à l'avortement en France
- 6:01
Une vie : Mac Miller
- 5:59
Le parcours d'Alexeï Navalny
708 comments
Seenu R.2 hours
He's an actor not an expert on such topics.... Its like u are going to a dentist for ur broken bones 🤦♂️
Amit R.2 hours
For morons... https://youtu.be/7hXTM7ehvtk
Amit R.2 hours
https://youtu.be/_CjYdt0j3Ik
Amit R.2 hours
https://youtu.be/cc4_Cs0qCLs
Deeba S.2 hours
Is he the same old man who was feeling unsafe in India. And also is he the same old man who filed a mercy plea to protect Ajmal Kasab from being punished to death...
Muhammad S.2 hours
Coward
विजय प.2 hours
🤔
Arpita S.2 hours
What are your kids name Shah sir? Your reply will answer your doubts. (I am 100000000% sure, that would be from your Sacred Religion) You hypocrite
Abhinav T.2 hours
marrying a hindu women is healthy precedent but what about marrying muslim women with hindus?
Aadil N.2 hours
esay he Allah zalil karay tum logon ko ... penrchodon
Noor E.2 hours
Ap quran ko to manty ho na to allah na quran ma fermya hy k kafir muslman ka kbhi dost nhi ho skta .ap chaha jitni koshish kro kafir k dill ma hindu k dill ma muslman kele nafrat reht hu
Shubham A.2 hours
Bechare vampanthi jehadi librandu♾️☢️🙈
Nayan R.2 hours
🙄 Mera Bhai ek Muslim ladki ko pyar Kar Raha hai aap unn dono ki Shaadi Karwa Do uncle Mahadev ki krupa aap pe rahegi kyn ki now your feeling safe in India 😂
Aahil R.2 hours
Very true lines sir
Anand R.2 hours
👎🏼
Kernail S.2 hours
Salutations dear Sir for your most Noble and Valuable comments.
Sadam B.2 hours
godi midya or modi ap ko khani k ni chorye ga...
Deepika T.2 hours
Ye itna bada nashaidi h mujhe nhi pta tha
نثار ا.2 hours
Bilkul sahi bola aap ne
Kunal C.2 hours
and Naseer sahab , there are many who have been converted. Muslim men wants marry out religion, but dont want their bride to hold her birth religion. Itna hi pyar hai to q religion conversion??