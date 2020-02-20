back

Naseeruddin Shah Recites Nehru Prose

“The diversity of India is tremendous. It is obvious. It lies on the surface and anybody can see it.” Naseeruddin Shah based his speech at the ‘India, My Valentine’ event in Mumbai on Nehru’s idea of diversity.

02/20/2020 4:57 PM
  • 68.7k
  • 139

130 comments

  • Rrashi B.
    a day

    Slaves of under world

  • Pranab K.
    a day

    Yes India is what your saying because? Not because of Nehru or constitution(with all respect) but because of its rich vedic tradition of 1000s of years because of its Gurus and Divine personalities like Rama, Krishna , Durga etc...

  • Madhok P.
    2 days

    This Pathan is afraid of his citizenahip😁

  • Divyesh P.
    2 days

    I hop this man tich her daughter manner insted of showing his authere so start from your house insted of seeing authere ...!!!

  • Vinod J.
    2 days

    Chutiya h sala

  • Prem K.
    2 days

    Isko bi India main Dr lg raha hai. Jao.bhai Chand Pr jao

  • Rohit R.
    2 days

    Madhrjaat ka namuna

  • Sudhir R.
    2 days

    @ Reminiscences Of The Nehru Age. Request Government to lift the ban from this book. I also want to read some lines from this book for you.🙂

  • জগৎজ্যোতি র.
    2 days

    where the diversity of other part of india (pakistan was part of this diverse cutural land) where gone now?? Respect hinduism,, which culture is still now supporting diversity.

  • Daipayan R.
    2 days

    Nehru killed bose. Shut the fuck up

  • Ravi K.
    2 days

    but why u worry.. if worry occurs in your dream you should quiet india

  • Harsh R.
    2 days

    Ye dogla insan hai..... Samne Kuch or piche Kuch or...... Aise logon ki wajah se India kmjor hota hai. Isme hindu Muslims ki baat nahi. Ye chune huye topics par hi bolte hain jisme inka hit hota hai. Mr naseer have guts to speak for Muslim women also. Masjid m entry krwao unki, you don't see any human rights violation there.... You haven't spoke about kashmiri pandits and many many such topics or issues. You are speaking for nehru, a greedy person who is totally responsible for today's situation and is irrelevant today. Bhut bewkoof bnaya nehru ne desh ko

  • Snehasish G.
    3 days

    Jihadi terrorist

  • Haojapao H.
    3 days

    The BJP is now destroying the uniqueness of India.

  • Rajesh P.
    3 days

    GAAND me danda ghuste hi desh prem Yaad aaya, Bhn ka [email protected]

  • Kunjikumar R.
    3 days

    Nehruji the Great & Towering personality..

  • Achilash M.
    3 days

    CAA,NRC & NPR is bound to happen, Strongly support CAA,NRC & NPR.......

  • Jay A.
    3 days

    Eski maa ka bosda madarchod

  • Vinay S.
    3 days

    Ye waha jaakar english me lecture de rha h, kitni auratein jaanti hongi english!??

  • Sunil S.
    3 days

    A Wednesday चार कॉकरोच मेरा देश खराब कर रहे हैं ये उन्हीं में से एक है