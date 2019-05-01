back

Nashik Women Risk Lives For Water

There’s a reservoir a short distance away. But when they need water, the women of this village in Nashik have to climb down a 60ft well.

05/01/2019 8:57 AM
250 comments

    Really bad on govt ,it's high time to wake up and clear the problem otherwise they have face the wrath of the people

    What is this government doing , they should find some solution for this..these mothers and other females taking a big risk ,just for a bucket of water

    Why not make a pipe down then can pump