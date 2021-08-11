back

Naveen Patnaik: The CM Who Helped Indian Hockey

Here's the story of a politician, lovingly called 'Pappu' by his family and friends, who has never felt the need to blow his own trumpet.

11/08/2021 5:59 PMupdated: 11/08/2021 6:00 PM
  • 136.4K
  • 138

Politics

118 comments

  • Payal D.
    7 hours

    I met CM Sir in my 7th std., during my first national games, which was in Odisha

  • Rocky S.
    a day

    The man who divide india.

  • Ashok M.
    a day

    Our CM Naveen Bhai is much better than our PM narendra bhai I all respects

  • Hirak D.
    2 days

    Best person to be in the helm for Odisha.

  • Poonam P.
    2 days

    Great Naveen Patnaik sir Living...simple.....but, Thinking....High.

  • Govindaraj B.
    3 days

    Congratulations

  • Ashoke A.
    3 days

    Gentleman , good man,not corrupted , no any such type of gentleman now our country.GOD bless him.

  • Aman S.
    3 days

    great leader ❤️

  • Sathyendra Y.
    4 days

    Government shall work as coporates.... promoting games and education...

  • Bikram K.
    4 days

    Brand ambassador of Hockey

  • Sanjay R.
    4 days

    Best CM🙏🙏🙏

  • Akash M.
    5 days

    Are bhaiya modi hi pappu hai ❤️

  • Mahendra P.
    5 days

    Salute to a great sport lover and a true hero.

  • Hrudananda M.
    6 days

    My CM My Hero ❤️👍🙏

  • Manas K.
    6 days

    A great leader silently works salute sir

  • Ricky B.
    6 days

    No doubt he is one of the best CM's in India. Perfect for Odisha n i believe if he gets chance, is the best candidature for PM post.

  • Vamshikrishna W.
    6 days

    Long live Naveen babu

  • Panchatapa D.
    6 days

    We need this tipe politicians

  • Suzana Z.
    6 days

    I wish he's interested in national politics too. Would love him to be the Prime Minister.

  • Ashis K.
    7 days

    Trivia:- His numbers (Including the alliance) in state assembly elections have only GONE UPWARDS since 2004. . . . And I have cousins who have graduated yet haven't seen any other CM since their birth.