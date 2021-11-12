Nawab Malik Vs. Devendra Fadnavis

The Life Of Tipu Sultan
Angel M.9 hours
Fadnavis is hiding many things during his rule as CM now he is trying to divert . he knows if he talk more .he will be exposed that's why he gone quite.
Sudheer K.16/11/2021 16:22
Nobody is a clean sheet ..all are fucking corrupt and looting public taxpayers money...pathetic and sad😣
Raveendran P.14/11/2021 02:50
Henchman of Dawood met Modi along with Phadnavis as appeared in photis released by Nawab Malik but no hue and cry from opposition parties which shows that Modi and Rahul Gandhi are in league with antinational forces.
Ganapati B.13/11/2021 16:37
Nawab malliks strong reaction totally closed the mouth of hon'ble Devendra fadnavis saheb. That means Dal me kuch kaal hai. There is something which former CM is not interested to be revealed.
Rahul K.12/11/2021 20:47
Will we believe a dharmik sanskritik man or someone whose people did bomb blasts?
Sujeet Y.12/11/2021 15:46
Qvq--
Mohammad A.12/11/2021 15:41
Who manufactured the fire crackers. Is it Hindus If its them blame the manufacturers not the sellers. Is it only muslims who were selling these fire crackers.
Syed Z.12/11/2021 15:23
Until people votes for religion nothing will change bhai sahab religion is your private stuff keep it at your home don't search them in politics.
Vishal S.12/11/2021 15:18
When you are in power why didn't you took action mr Fad-nawis, only when cornered you are coming out. This creates a doubts on your statements
Brut India12/11/2021 15:17
This is what the court said to Sameer Wankhede's father about Nawab Malik's claims: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/prove-maharashtra-minister-nawab-maliks-claims-are-false-court-to-anti-drugs-officer-sameer-wankhedes-father-2606138