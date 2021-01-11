back
NCW Member Puts Blame On Badaun Gangrape Victim
Three men allegedly gangraped a 50-year-old woman in UP’s Badaun leading to her death. But this NCW member thought the victim could have avoided it had she not ventured out in the evening.
08/01/2021 4:51 PMupdated: 11/01/2021 11:23 AM
- 92.9K
- 366
- 210
203 comments
Bhavana R.3 days
Absolutely well said...Utterly shameful n traumatised to live as a woman in this country which treats women of any age worse than mere toys or clay pots by subjecting them through sexual or any horrendous crimes!!! No strict n timely execution of laws for women at all which makes it even easier for such barbaric criminals loose on the sprawl ..
Mohammed W.3 days
*This is the list of 28 Nationalist business men who looted money from Indian Banks*:- *1) Vijay Mallya* *2) Mehul Choksi* *3) Nirav Modi* *4) Nishan Modi* *5) Pushpesh Baidya* *6) Ashish Jobanputra* *7) Sunny Kalara* *8) Arti Kalara* *9) Sunjay Kalara* *10) Varsha Kalara* *11) Sudhir Kalara* *12) Jatin Mehta* *13) Umesh Parikh* *14) Kamlesh Parikh* *15) Nilesh Parikh* *16) Vinay Mittal* *17) Eklavya Garg* *18) Chetan Jayantilal* *19) Nitin Jayantilal* *20) Dipti Bein Chetan* *21) Saviya Saith* *22) Rajiv Goyal* *23) Alka Goyal* *24) Lalit Modi* *25) Ritesh Jain* *26) Hitesh Nagenderbhai Patel* *27) Mayuriben Patel* *28) Ashish Suresh Bhai* *Total looted amount stands at Rs.10,000,000,000,000/- (only Rupees Ten Trillion)* *Something special -none of them*:- **was a Pakistani* **was a Muslim* **was a Khalistani* **was declared a Terrorist* **was an Urban Naxal* **No one from* *OBC / SC / ST*. *and Except of Vijay Mallya, the rest all belong to GUJARAT !*
Fasi M.4 days
Jab tak BJP Sarkar rahegi tab tak yehi hota rahega
Atiya M.4 days
Khud aurath hoker aisee batein kerna kaha takk jayez hai... Pujari jo Devi devatoun Ko poojtey sahi tareekhey Aur sahi raasta dikhatey Ye log Aisey kaam kertey......Ye logun ko punishment Abhi takk kyun nahi dee gayee..kissbaat K liye wait ker rahey hai.. Ye mandir ko kaisey aa-pavitar kerty hai.. Punishment be seviour honi chahiyea..
Jigyasa W.4 days
Where r heading ..what nonsense can people talk in media then take back the statement
Sparsh D.4 days
National Commission for Women 👏🏻👏🏻
Priyank K.4 days
This lady out of her mind or mentally retardant, doesn’t deserve to be on that job.
Mahatab K.4 days
Why do we women need a body guard with us why are we not allowed to travel at any time of the day or night why are this rules made for women & not men.
Parasis T.4 days
(Not a random) fellow women is having this mindset. So naturally raping will become more casual, so cheap that anyone could afford. India will just stuck and slowly rot with rape culture and made up artists who dictate the country in the name of religion.
Ashok P.5 days
Anti women shame
Harshvardhan P.5 days
This is the "Ramrajya" BJP and its leaders were talking about and are propogating, a woman should be accompanied by a male member of her family if she wants to have "Darshan" of Ram and pray before him in Temple in evening for her husband's recovery from illness else she will be taken for granted as God's Prasad"(offering) and will be raped by the Priest of the Temple in front of that very God from whom she seeks Blessings for her husband's health and will be held responsible by a person from her own gender that even God will not spare you if you are a female and go to worship him in the evening without being accompanied by a male member of your family and the strangest part is that there has not been a single statement from the Primeminister of BJP Government on any of the heinous crime of brutal murder after rape in his government till date, They have shamed Ram, Ramrajya and Sanatan Dharm, the Asuras in the garb of Devtas has taken over and out to destroy whatever is left in our religion...
Zia S.5 days
We are our biggest enemies WOMEN 😡
Suparna J.5 days
Usual case of victim blaming. Why are we even surprised ?
Sameer B.5 days
*le feminist and freedom of speech wale Jihadi......
Kumari A.5 days
In India everyone is blamed for the rape except the Rapist Dnt know if m ryt or not bt I think it is the biggest cause of rapes.
Nimin H.5 days
Pathetic
Ajay S.5 days
When the state government sets precedent of actively suppressing rape cases, helping the perpetrators escape and destroy evidence, criminals get a boost of motivation. Uttar Pradesh already had a poor situation of law and order, now there is no order and just the law. The government decides to use the law whenever they want to target people who express dissent against their policies, and chooses to throw the books aside when people demand order. This NCW woman is just a reflection of the current situation. What is even disgusting is that she has the courage to say this after 8 years of the 2012 gangrape case and the national discussion that happened around it.
Meghal S.5 days
What she says is right. This is India, 9 out of 10 men are rapisis, sexually deprived in the culture, unemployed, Ill cultured and uneducated. Agar ladki ko apni choot bachani hai toh sawadhan rehna padega.
Francis R.5 days
Shame on this femial
Francis R.5 days
CM sleeping shame on this gorment