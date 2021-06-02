back

Need Hospital Care? First Trek To An Ambulance

Just getting to an ambulance is a challenge in these Covid-hit Himalayan villages...

02/06/2021 2:57 PM
  • 100.9K
  • 39

33 comments

  • Pratima B.
    12 hours

    Salute to the front line worriers for their selfless endeavors.🙏

  • Ashwin N.
    13 hours

    vote the idiot.. expect the ideal?

  • Preeantha N.
    14 hours

    God bless you amazing people🙏

  • Abhishek G.
    14 hours

    Great Work SDRF....!!!!!

  • Jambulingam A.
    15 hours

    A great salute to these people 🙏

  • Harleen K.
    17 hours

    So sad that there ate helicopters for politicians for no such cause for their convenience and SHAME for unavailability in such needed scenarios!!! Gratitude to workers who came to rescue!

  • Devi R.
    17 hours

    Salutes to the workers.But the tragedy is census board,election board,other channel workers can reach them.on the contrary when the citizens are in need,no govt officials are available. The true tragedy n pathetic condition of the common man like us.😭😭😭

  • Amar S.
    17 hours

    Thy should Get Air Lift 😢

  • Marzan K.
    17 hours

    Real heroes 🙏

  • Lanchingpurel M.
    17 hours

    salute to our PM😂😂

  • Dhruba J.
    17 hours

    There are no words to describe the heroism of the health workers. Government removes their insurance as a reward. *claps*

  • Chiranjeev B.
    19 hours

    Shat Shat Naman 🙏🙏🙏 🇮🇳 JAI HIND 🇮🇳

  • Kaushik H.
    19 hours

    Salute to health care system.

  • Mou S.
    21 hours

    Indian govt should focus on these matter..... Construct proper roads, hospitals within reach.... Rather than wasting money in building some other buildings which can be done latter...... During elections they do rally they reach every house specially those which are under poverty.... But they never thinks of why so many people are under poverty..... N this pandemic has made the situation even worse.

  • Joghee N.
    a day

    God bless them

  • Phoolmattie H.
    a day

    Wow!!! By the time they get him to Dr. He may not make it just looking at the distance they have to carry him

  • Deiyoomi P.
    a day

    How can the pandemic reach there?

  • Sabin S.
    a day

    Helipads

  • Ritika C.
    a day

    Hatts of to these heroes 🙏

  • Pat K.
    a day

    What's wrong with these people they are carrying the deceased like if he was dipped in pure radiation 😂😂😂

