Neighbour Hurls Abuses At Doctor

"So what if you are a doctor?" A couple in Surat threatened their neighbour over coronavirus fear. 😐

04/07/2020 5:27 PMupdated: 04/08/2020 11:14 AM
  • 2.7m
  • 7.1k

5766 comments

  • Abdullah D.
    13 hours

    , , .

  • Anand K.
    13 hours

    That guy looks like Corona virus, plz treat him fast or else he might spread hatred....

  • Aso I.
    13 hours

    Surat police should keep this man in the covid 19 isolation ward to make him piss his pants. Or in other words, he should be shot in the head, twice, just to be sure.

  • Rach V.
    18 hours

    Wat angst bij ongeletterde ménsen kan doen...één woord triestig !

  • Gopal R.
    a day

    He must be punished... He don't have minimum humanaty Shameful... Cpl

  • Roshan M.
    3 days

    He's brut

  • Sushanta G.
    3 days

    🖕🖕🖕🖕 Nonsense mentality guy 🖕🖕

  • Aaridam D.
    3 days

    Plz file the fir against him...

  • Zeba S.
    3 days

    We proud to u dear as a doctor 👍👏

  • Santha M.
    3 days

    The man n his family are plain stupid. Pity the doctor. I feel sorry for u maam. Be strong.

  • Priyanka S.
    3 days

    Shameful act..illiterate people have more understanding and human then these literate ones.

  • Aman S.
    3 days

    Uneducated disgrace to the society with absolutely no awareness.

  • Pradeep B.
    3 days

    Sharam kyon nahi aati ase logon ko

  • Hina S.
    3 days

    Mohammad

  • Akanksha S.
    3 days

    The worse part was that even other neighbors were also standing there watching the show and no one tried to stop that selfish idiot....

  • Kurt S.
    3 days

    this is ignorance,bully and shamefull!!! a disgrace for a man bullying a woman. a frontliner doing her job. pick ur own size faggot!!!

  • Amar L.
    3 days

    Hand over to police this guy

  • Sonam C.
    3 days

    Happens only in India

  • Vaibhav S.
    3 days

    Slap him instead of vdo

  • Viji S.
    3 days

    Poor nurse, shes a excellent person doing her duty to her country,,that man should be locked up in prison