Neighbour Hurls Abuses At Doctor

Abdullah D.13 hours
, , .
Anand K.13 hours
That guy looks like Corona virus, plz treat him fast or else he might spread hatred....
Aso I.13 hours
Surat police should keep this man in the covid 19 isolation ward to make him piss his pants. Or in other words, he should be shot in the head, twice, just to be sure.
Rach V.18 hours
Wat angst bij ongeletterde ménsen kan doen...één woord triestig !
Gopal R.a day
He must be punished... He don't have minimum humanaty Shameful... Cpl
Roshan M.3 days
He's brut
Sushanta G.3 days
🖕🖕🖕🖕 Nonsense mentality guy 🖕🖕
Aaridam D.3 days
Plz file the fir against him...
Zeba S.3 days
We proud to u dear as a doctor 👍👏
Santha M.3 days
The man n his family are plain stupid. Pity the doctor. I feel sorry for u maam. Be strong.
Priyanka S.3 days
Shameful act..illiterate people have more understanding and human then these literate ones.
Aman S.3 days
Uneducated disgrace to the society with absolutely no awareness.
Pradeep B.3 days
Sharam kyon nahi aati ase logon ko
Hina S.3 days
Mohammad
Akanksha S.3 days
The worse part was that even other neighbors were also standing there watching the show and no one tried to stop that selfish idiot....
Kurt S.3 days
this is ignorance,bully and shamefull!!! a disgrace for a man bullying a woman. a frontliner doing her job. pick ur own size faggot!!!
Amar L.3 days
Hand over to police this guy
Sonam C.3 days
Happens only in India
Vaibhav S.3 days
Slap him instead of vdo
Viji S.3 days
Poor nurse, shes a excellent person doing her duty to her country,,that man should be locked up in prison