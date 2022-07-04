Neighbourhood brawl over barking dog
This Delhi man went for a Sunday morning stroll, but things suddenly took a violent turn... ⚠️ : Distressing themes
Indian Army Rescues Hiker Stuck On A Hill
R Babu from Kerala was out on an adventurous trek... and then he got trapped in a cliff crevice... for over 40 hours. ⛰
Phones to the rescue of exam takers
Why did these students in Bihar use phones during their exam and why could no one stop them? 🎥 Munger Live
Supriya Sule and Shashi Tharoor's secret chat decoded
When Lok Sabha looked like a classroom full of uninterested students. 👀
Kite Flying Goes Horribly Wrong In Sri Lanka
This man went to fly a kite with his friends. But it was him who went flying 30 feet off the ground... 🪁
The viral “Pappa ki Haleem” story
Customers weren't coming to the roadside eatery that this little boy's dad runs in Hyderabad. His quick-fix solution stunned the internet. 🤯 🎥: Pappa ki haleem
An IT employee and his love for donkeys
For the love of money and... donkeys. The 42-year-old man left his corporate job to do this...
Assam floods... again
A father, a newborn baby, and waist-deep water. Why are scenes like this an annual occurrence in Assam?
What living with a brown mom is like
You can take a desi family abroad but can you take the desi out of them? Meet Wajeeh and his "Mama jee" who are charming the world with their social media fights. 📹 Wajeeh West
Alexa, play Pasoori
The Pasoori wave washed over Indian kitchens, living rooms, and streets. Here's a glimpse.
The man behind Chaand Baaliyan
If you cannot stop humming Chaand Baaliyan, it's all because of this guy...