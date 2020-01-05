back
Neighbours Hound Couple Feeding Stray Dogs
Aakash and Pooja were feeding some strays amid the lockdown but their neighbours got very angry. The Lucknow couple now want people to come out and adopt the helpless dogs. 🐾
04/14/2020 1:57 PMupdated: 04/14/2020 3:16 PM
597 comments
Vee J.2 days
Key "daiya ray daiya sorry bhaiya " laya hoya.
Maria M.2 days
😥
Mike B.5 days
Should have knocked him out.
Yaiphaba N.5 days
What's wrong in feeding the hungry dog.. this people they r asshol😠😠
Phurbu D.5 days
They r feeding on road not in their house
Phurbu D.5 days
Fuck these ass hole people what’s there problem they r feeding on road not in ur house
Deuane C.5 days
Reminds me of the "bloody bastard fuk u bloody" video
Lesly T.6 days
All dogs should have a loving home
Sidharth T.6 days
Fckng bastard...
Kumar R.7 days
This is stupidity.. Feed at the front of your own house, not others..
Fernandes P.7 days
If you like stray dogs, why don't you take them home? I hate stray dogs.. Can't even go for a walk! Shitty things are everywhere barking.
Chingba M.7 days
That guy was lucky as the one feeding the dogs was educated or else no one would tolerate such nonsense 🎩🎩⚰️🎩🎩
Vsk R.05/01/2020 19:14
Pls call 100 on the spot.
Vsk R.05/01/2020 19:13
When people are dying u r good self came to streets to save dogs. Good. But the person who assault u t good self is a crime.
Harry T.05/01/2020 07:58
Y camere vle ko bujurgo s batameeze ni krni chahie chahe jaisi language use kre
Ambrose Ď.05/01/2020 05:14
Fuck that shit. Animals also desvere love n food
Usman B.05/01/2020 00:19
Agar unko bura lag raha hai ap thora aage chale jao wahan dogs kon feed karlo laraka to ap bhi ho
Denise P.04/30/2020 23:18
That is why people have a bad impression of Indian people in general.
Dipali S.04/30/2020 21:48
Dog lovers ko chiken shop aur mutton shop nahi dikhate kya ? ya pyar sirf dogs ke liye hi hai ?
Julie S.04/30/2020 19:56
REALLY!🤬