New Army Chief Starts Off With Bold Kashmir Remark
“I swear in the name of God…” Besides making a strong statement on Kashmir, India’s new army chief also sought to calm frayed nerves by asserting that his force will fight to protect the core values of India’s Constitution.
01/13/2020 2:27 PM
90 comments
Junaid K.5 hours
That was definitely his first presentation... You are good question.. Little nervous for his boasts but you are good question
Úťeza Ņ.5 hours
Who is this new joker I think he is bp patience 😂😂😂😂
Mudassir A.7 hours
isko kashmir chaiye.. Isko Pak anay dain zra,isay abinandan bhul gya h
Kabir K.7 hours
Go ahead sir.
Sheena D.10 hours
You better do your job what you supposed to do! We are watching you. Your job is to serve citizens of India, not this or any government in future! Government by the people and for the people.
Nitin K.11 hours
जय हिंद
Nasir C.15 hours
bako nahin idiot.dont forget last year encounter.ask abbhinendin.
Somanatha N.15 hours
No no he is talking tightly within his boundary no politics involved very nice correct gentleman he is correctly making aware of public at large his military duties and responsibilities to the nation as expected of him he is great very great OM
Umar K.15 hours
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Hassan Q.16 hours
Why are indian generals always malnourished?? On a serious note***
Victoria A.17 hours
Congratulations and god bless always.
Usama M.17 hours
Abhinandan laughing
Fayaz C.18 hours
Modi ka ghatia dalal media
Prakash P.18 hours
We proud our army chiep taking dission p o k accvaired us good
Sahil B.18 hours
Jai hind
Gabriel G.19 hours
It's difficult to understand why did he asked the PM for Permission to have a war with PAKISTAN and take over POK!! It will be innocent killing!!
Brut India20 hours
Kundan S.21 hours
Correct your journalism first.its Pakistan occupied not administered Kashmir.And India has not occupied Kashmir.Kashmir was is and will be the integral part of india
Gum N.a day
Look at his face he is nerves.
Jaiveer S.a day
And tomorrow article from Brut India : Why Manoj Mukund Naravane stepped down as Chief.