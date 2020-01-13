back

New Army Chief Starts Off With Bold Kashmir Remark

“I swear in the name of God…” Besides making a strong statement on Kashmir, India’s new army chief also sought to calm frayed nerves by asserting that his force will fight to protect the core values of India’s Constitution.

01/13/2020 2:27 PM
  • 42.4k
  • 97

And even more

  1. Sunil Gavaskar Opens Up On Student Protests

  2. New Army Chief Starts Off With Bold Kashmir Remark

  3. As Protests Get Shriller, No Climbdown From Amit Shah

  4. BJP Leader Reroutes Ambulance During Political Rally

  5. Professor Mustafa On Changing Facets Of Citizenship

  6. Kanhaiya Returns To JNU With Another Fiery Speech

90 comments

  • Junaid K.
    5 hours

    That was definitely his first presentation... You are good question.. Little nervous for his boasts but you are good question

  • Úťeza Ņ.
    5 hours

    Who is this new joker I think he is bp patience 😂😂😂😂

  • Mudassir A.
    7 hours

    isko kashmir chaiye.. Isko Pak anay dain zra,isay abinandan bhul gya h

  • Kabir K.
    7 hours

    Go ahead sir.

  • Sheena D.
    10 hours

    You better do your job what you supposed to do! We are watching you. Your job is to serve citizens of India, not this or any government in future! Government by the people and for the people.

  • Nitin K.
    11 hours

    जय हिंद

  • Nasir C.
    15 hours

    bako nahin idiot.dont forget last year encounter.ask abbhinendin.

  • Somanatha N.
    15 hours

    No no he is talking tightly within his boundary no politics involved very nice correct gentleman he is correctly making aware of public at large his military duties and responsibilities to the nation as expected of him he is great very great OM

  • Umar K.
    15 hours

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Hassan Q.
    16 hours

    Why are indian generals always malnourished?? On a serious note***

  • Victoria A.
    17 hours

    Congratulations and god bless always.

  • Usama M.
    17 hours

    Abhinandan laughing

  • Fayaz C.
    18 hours

    Modi ka ghatia dalal media

  • Prakash P.
    18 hours

    We proud our army chiep taking dission p o k accvaired us good

  • Sahil B.
    18 hours

    Jai hind

  • Gabriel G.
    19 hours

    It's difficult to understand why did he asked the PM for Permission to have a war with PAKISTAN and take over POK!! It will be innocent killing!!

  • Brut India
    20 hours

    Meet Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, the next Indian Army chief: https://www.businesstoday.in/current/economy-politics/who-is-lt-gen-manoj-mukund-naravane-the-next-indian-army-chief/story/392189.html

  • Kundan S.
    21 hours

    Correct your journalism first.its Pakistan occupied not administered Kashmir.And India has not occupied Kashmir.Kashmir was is and will be the integral part of india

  • Gum N.
    a day

    Look at his face he is nerves.

  • Jaiveer S.
    a day

    And tomorrow article from Brut India : Why Manoj Mukund Naravane stepped down as Chief.