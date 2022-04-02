back

New beginnings for Delhi teen at school farewell

Sanat had always dreamed of wearing a saree in public. And he found the perfect opportunity at his school farewell..

02/04/2022 1:27 PM
  • 879.5K
  • 848

697 comments

  • Jeny E.
    40 minutes

    He his so beautiful yarrrrr 😩

  • Rayyan
    an hour

    ye kia dekhna par rha hai bhai

  • Michael W.
    2 hours

    Too gayyyy

  • Misiriya B.
    2 hours

    Now shits also smeells good🤢🤢

  • Amrita B.
    2 hours

    ❤❤❤❤

  • Hyndavi A.
    2 hours

    Oh my god. The ' religious people ' believing it haram and being nasty in comments😑

  • Munna D.
    3 hours

    Suar lag rha hai bilkul

  • Arun S.
    3 hours

    Abey kya chutiyap hai yeh Ya toh ladki hi ban Jaa ya aadmi ban Yeh bich ka ban k kyu dono gender ki insult kar ra hai

  • Prasansha J.
    3 hours

    You looking amazing ❤️

  • Lilly G.
    3 hours

    Hatt

  • Chaudhary S.
    4 hours

    satrangi chutiye

  • Takhmina S.
    4 hours

    Hateful. How can you change your God given identity. In this holy month I wish you and your mom would get guidance by God and choose the right path.

  • Greeshma H.
    4 hours

    U look beautiful. And u have an amazing mother. So supportive. 👌👏

  • Rupali A.
    4 hours

    U look gorgeous beautiful handsome..no matter what you wear who u are.. just be nice human being..we respect your choice..u look gorgeous 👌♥️

  • Ankur R.
    4 hours

    Very good and much appreciated.

  • Iqbal K.
    4 hours

    Lahuwal wala quwwat illabilla al azeem😌

  • Ankur S.
    4 hours

    Isse achha bachhe hi n ho🤣

  • Bauken K.
    5 hours

    At the End of Day ,What Matters Is....."Are you Happy".....life is so short to live in fear

  • Saptarshi B.
    5 hours

    IDK why girls prefer homosexuals rather than straight men

  • Mun T.
    5 hours

    Gay doesn't mean you have wear saree or doing this nonsense in public...be gentle

