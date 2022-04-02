back
New beginnings for Delhi teen at school farewell
Sanat had always dreamed of wearing a saree in public. And he found the perfect opportunity at his school farewell..
02/04/2022 1:27 PM
697 comments
Jeny E.40 minutes
He his so beautiful yarrrrr 😩
Rayyanan hour
ye kia dekhna par rha hai bhai
Michael W.2 hours
Too gayyyy
Misiriya B.2 hours
Now shits also smeells good🤢🤢
Amrita B.2 hours
❤❤❤❤
Hyndavi A.2 hours
Oh my god. The ' religious people ' believing it haram and being nasty in comments😑
Munna D.3 hours
Suar lag rha hai bilkul
Arun S.3 hours
Abey kya chutiyap hai yeh Ya toh ladki hi ban Jaa ya aadmi ban Yeh bich ka ban k kyu dono gender ki insult kar ra hai
Prasansha J.3 hours
You looking amazing ❤️
Lilly G.3 hours
Hatt
Chaudhary S.4 hours
satrangi chutiye
Takhmina S.4 hours
Hateful. How can you change your God given identity. In this holy month I wish you and your mom would get guidance by God and choose the right path.
Greeshma H.4 hours
U look beautiful. And u have an amazing mother. So supportive. 👌👏
Rupali A.4 hours
U look gorgeous beautiful handsome..no matter what you wear who u are.. just be nice human being..we respect your choice..u look gorgeous 👌♥️
Ankur R.4 hours
Very good and much appreciated.
Iqbal K.4 hours
Lahuwal wala quwwat illabilla al azeem😌
Ankur S.4 hours
Isse achha bachhe hi n ho🤣
Bauken K.5 hours
At the End of Day ,What Matters Is....."Are you Happy".....life is so short to live in fear
Saptarshi B.5 hours
IDK why girls prefer homosexuals rather than straight men
Mun T.5 hours
Gay doesn't mean you have wear saree or doing this nonsense in public...be gentle