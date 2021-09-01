back

New-Look Jallianwala Bagh Divides Opinion

Is the uproar over the Jallianwala Bagh renovation justified?

01/09/2021 4:38 PMupdated: 01/09/2021 4:41 PM
  • 18.8K
  • 52

48 comments

  • Shispiya D.
    an hour

    Answer to the caption: NO

  • Pranab N.
    2 hours

    It is good that the Present govt. is trying to improve many things related to our history but only problem is that if they do it through discussion with other parties and opposition and taking everyones opinion , there will be no criticism

  • Ngaium A.
    2 hours

    Maintain the Sanctity!!!

  • Neha J.
    2 hours

    Gr8 👏👏

  • Vasant J.
    2 hours

    aukaat ke Hisaab se post daalo

  • Sagar S.
    2 hours

    Its a good move . The guy is doing something ..

  • Mausmi M.
    3 hours

    Disco lights will remind us about our martyrs...

  • Manisha C.
    3 hours

    The work at the site did not happen overnight. Were all these congress party and opposition leaders. Sleeping? The congress needs an issue for punjab elections and also to give some mileage to the dying farmers protests. Congress has always glorified Mughals. Also only Nehru khandan should get all the limelight for independence struggle of India. So the new attention being given to Jallianwala Bagh is difficult to digest for them. They have problem with respect given to anybody other than nehru khandan. They created same problem when Statue of Unity was made or Netaji’s Portrait was unveiled by President and now this. Shame on you congress.

  • Anil M.
    4 hours

    Remember if you try to change history, time will make you out of history. Celebration on this holly place is shame.

  • Deep G.
    4 hours

    Sadly this is being portrayed as a picnic apot it seems.

  • ನೀರಜ್ ಕ.
    7 hours

    जल्लिआंवाला बाग़ विच total 1500 लोक शहीद होये ,700 लोक हिन्दू सन ,फेर सिख इतिहास किवें होया ,एह सारिया पंजाब दे धर्मा दा साँझा होया , बाकी गल रही हिंदी जा पंजाबी भाषा बारे , ता सभ भाषामा दी अपनी महत्ता है , पंजाबी मुसलमान दी धार्मिक भाषा अरबी है ,जिस दा सरल रूप उर्दू है , जिस भाषा विच रब्ब नु याद करदे ने ,कुरान लिखी होई है , इस करके पंजाबी मुसलमान हमेशा पंजाबी ,अरबी ,उर्दू नु बराबर महत्व दिंदे ने ,ते गल भी सही है इसे तरह सिख चाहे बंगाल दा होवे जा जा उड़ीसा दा ,ओह अपनी state दी माँ बोली बंगाली जा ओड़िया दे नाल नाल गुरमुखि जो धार्मिक भाषा है उसनु बराबर महत्व दिंदे ने ,जो सही भी है इसे तरह हिन्दू चाहे कश्मीर दा होव जा महाराष्ट्र दा ओह अपनी माँ बोली कश्मीरी ते मराठी दे नाल नाल अपनी धार्मिक भाषा संस्कृत /हिंदी नु बराबर महत्व दिंदा है , हिंदुया दी धार्मिक भाषा जिस विच सारे ग्रन्थ लिखे ने ते रब्ब नु याद करदे ने ओह संस्कृत है ते संस्कृत दा सरल रूप हिंदी है ,इस करके हिन्दू अपनी माँ बोली दे नाल नाल अपनी धार्मिक भाषा संस्कृत /हिंदी दा बराबर सन्मान करदे ने ,जो सही भी है हुन जे पंजाबी नाल हिंदी लिख दिति ता गलत किवें होया, पंजाब विच हर धर्म दे पंजाबी ने , पंजाब दे हिंदुया (पंजाबी हिन्दू ) दी माँ बोली पंजाबी है ते धार्मिक भाषा संस्कृत /हिंदी है ,इस लायी दोना भाषा दा सन्मान जरूरी है की इटली विच रेह्न्दे सिख वीर , इटालियन भाषा नु तरजीह दे के गुरमुखि नु भूल सकदे ने ,कदे भी नहीं ,इसे लायी सानू हर धर्म दी धार्मिक भाषा दा भी सन्मान करना चाहिदा जी

  • ನೀರಜ್ ಕ.
    7 hours

  • Salini C.
    7 hours

    So, in few years this memories will fade away, and if will be converted to a reliance mall. Awesome thought, by a punjabi. More that shocking, that attitude is disgusting and it is demeaning the sacrifices of all those who lost their lives for this land. Absolute shame. If you forget history it will repeat to tell its importance.

  • Blessing I.
    8 hours

  • Vivek J.
    9 hours

    Instead of long debates Post before and after photos

  • Souvik S.
    9 hours

    Perfect job by center

  • Michael P.
    9 hours

    This is to creat more haterated among communities, and divide n rule policy just like other people did for there benefit

  • Michael P.
    9 hours

    Tbe present political only is focus on building those things which will be remembered for later days ,they dont know how much it is confusing the citizens

  • Ghulam M.
    10 hours

    I still remember the terror I felt when I heard the story of Jallianwala Bagh in my school. I had a whole different picture from what I saw when I visited this place in 2017. Its a park which can't remember the trauma.

  • Harish S.
    10 hours

    IT FURTHERS THE GLORY , WHAT'S WRONG IN IT .