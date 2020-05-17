back
NGO Worker Appeals PM For Help
As governments failed to reach out to millions of out-of-work daily wage earners who streamed out of big cities amid repeated lockdown extensions, India's NGOs stepped in to provide them with subsistence. The founder of the Muse Foundation NGO urged the PM to take these emergency measures to address the crisis.
05/17/2020 12:57 PM
43 comments
Junaid K.4 days
20hazar crores diya na
Atul L.5 days
Govt. has done enough for them,
Praveen V.7 days
Urging to PM is very easy. I also urge BRUT to post contents that make sense
Jaideep P.05/19/2020 00:00
Majdoor kuchh bhi karne ko Tyar h! Chalo dildar chalo..modi ko chand ke paar kro
Sunita V.05/18/2020 14:27
Nishant, well said. Valid points . Great appreciation to Muse foundation for their service to people during this crisis.
Ravi D.05/18/2020 09:42
Very good
Kay K.05/18/2020 08:41
jab for you to blame govt more!
Shyamala M.05/18/2020 05:59
Very valid points raised and suggestions given
Suneel D.05/18/2020 04:34
No, not even one of your desire/want can be fulfilled, because you have other countries national emblems and not Indian national flag on your Tshirt (just kidding).
Praseesh P.05/18/2020 03:47
Bhaiiyya a/c band Kiya na Note bandi tum logon ka watt lag gayi. Abhi yeh aapka Din Dhahade loot Ki, abhi uska bhi fayda nai Ida paa raha rahey. Rotey raho
Shivaraj M.05/17/2020 18:35
Dinesh P.05/17/2020 17:53
I know MUSE personally, work with them they are always do fantastic work nice to see you Nishat Bangera
Harshad P.05/17/2020 17:08
Spread humanity..
Prabhakar R.05/17/2020 16:50
Nitya P.05/17/2020 16:43
The points you mentioned were really good and reasonable. The government should understand their loopholes and work towards it especially towards the migrant workers!
V B.05/17/2020 15:50
Abe chaman chu.. PM aayega kya Ab Poore District level pe bhi.. Fir baaki ke states CM, district level, block level ki working machinery bas mujra karenge kya? Ek video Unke liye bhi bana deta..
Governing S.05/17/2020 15:36
Where from u get the ration to..
Sally F.05/17/2020 13:56
Thank you soo much for helping the poor those who are helping the poor God will bless them abundantly
Arshad M.05/17/2020 13:48
🤦♂️
Sudha B.05/17/2020 13:05
Yes these matters requires immediate attention and solution to the problems duly raised.Govt need to be more sensitive to such issues.