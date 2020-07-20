back

Nightmarish Attack On Petrol Pump Owner

Enraged the petrol pump turned him away, he tried to get back at the staff with slithering revenge

07/20/2020 4:34 PM
134 comments

  • Susan A.
    2 hours

    OMG

  • Do.Wang L.
    3 hours

    Unnecessary

  • Vasant P.
    4 hours

    The man should be arrested under animal abuse first. Snakes are not his forefather property. It's an attempt murder

  • Yuvaraj P.
    4 hours

    Strange behavior, might be the person planned in advance.

  • Amal V.
    5 hours

    But why is the sale of fuel not allowed after 3pm??

  • Abhijeet S.
    5 hours

    *Naagraj*

  • Pratyush P.
    7 hours

    Madam is cool

  • Sharon L.
    7 hours

    Hope he got arrested and was punished 😡

  • Aswin R.
    10 hours

    I wish I was half cool as this store owner !

  • Abhimanyu G.
    12 hours

    An attempt to murder. He should be caught and undergo a trial

  • Ankur B.
    15 hours

    It looked like a Rat snake. I won't be so worried if it's a Rat snake as it doesn't possess venom but it's presence does attract it's predator, the 6 feet long King Cobra, something seriously worrying.

  • Anish A.
    15 hours

    Kyu karta hai bey aise kaam? 😂😂

  • Manil P.
    16 hours

    Assh*le... such ppl shud be shot

  • Yogesh J.
    19 hours

    to saap pakadnara asnar tyala petrol dile nahi m gadi kashi chalavnar bakiche saap to kase vachavnar . petrol dhya ki asha lokana pan

  • Darius M.
    19 hours

    An act not to be condoned. Putting lives of others in danger.

  • Amit M.
    20 hours

    pity those who managed to get a humour out of this cheap act....let alone the one behind this

  • Dan C.
    20 hours

    A strange action by a lunatic followed by a stranger reaction by that lady manager. I mean, wooah, just look at the way she walked out of the cabin just filled with 5 agitated snakes!!!

  • Kunwar J.
    21 hours

    This simply shows.. A stupid man n a brave women

  • Shamala K.
    21 hours

    What happened to the snakes ? If not removed from the plastic bottle it may die of suffocation. What was their fault?

  • Danielle M.
    a day

    Who the hell just casually keeps snakes on them?!