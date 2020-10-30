back
Nikita Tomer Was Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Harassed, abducted, murdered... all in the name of love. Nikita Tomer's father told Brut he wants the death penalty, and he wants it now.
30/10/2020 3:59 PMupdated: 30/10/2020 4:18 PM
1075 comments
Kunal B.5 hours
Why media is saying that “a man was in love with her” why don’t they say” a man was harassing the girl
Tumpa K.16 hours
It's enough...abh bhi agar kanoon andha bankar raha jayega...toh kanoon par se viswas utjayega.... plz Nikita ko insaaf digiye......
Raees A.16 hours
Hang that basterd
KinZarwa J.21 hours
India pakistan dono ka ek hi haal he dono countries ki awam badqismat he k esa nizam mila he.ALLAh kisi lo b ye din na dikhaye ameen
Syeda S.a day
May ALLAH destroy that sinner in both places ameen hang him till death ALLAH will never pardon him inn shaa ALLAH.he has no right to take her life .innocent departured soul 💔😔
Sujata A.a day
Why always girls to be Murdered ? Why always girls to be Raped ? How disgusting law they are not able to take decisions like criminals !
Aparna S.a day
This heart breaking incident
SweetyTalagani C.a day
We want justice
Basharaysha A.2 days
Please hang this criminals
Rama T.2 days
Goli maro 😭😭😭
Komathy L.2 days
I pity the parents of the girl we have lost the hope to live freely in our country with shameless demons hang him
Therese A.2 days
So heartbreaking for Nikita’s family. I hope there is justice in the judicial system there. The accused not just destroyed 1 innocent girl’s lift but they also ruined her family’s too. This is so awfully sad and devastating 😥
Sunny D.2 days
Culprits should Hang to death
Faisal A.2 days
When will they be hanged???
Rabindra D.2 days
This happens in Pakistan everyday. They abduct minority girls, rape them and forcefully convert to Islam.
Mark K.2 days
Ceema G.2 days
Where is the justice? Where is all the famous Bollywood stars? What a sick and selfish world this is.😭
Rizwan A.2 days
Death penalty
Abdul B.3 days
The culprit should be punished severely
Marian H.3 days
Condolences to the family 🙏🙏