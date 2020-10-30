back

Nikita Tomer Was Shot Dead In Broad Daylight

Harassed, abducted, murdered... all in the name of love. Nikita Tomer's father told Brut he wants the death penalty, and he wants it now.

30/10/2020 3:59 PMupdated: 30/10/2020 4:18 PM
1075 comments

  • Kunal B.
    5 hours

    Why media is saying that “a man was in love with her” why don’t they say” a man was harassing the girl

  • Tumpa K.
    16 hours

    It's enough...abh bhi agar kanoon andha bankar raha jayega...toh kanoon par se viswas utjayega.... plz Nikita ko insaaf digiye......

  • Raees A.
    16 hours

    Hang that basterd

  • KinZarwa J.
    21 hours

    India pakistan dono ka ek hi haal he dono countries ki awam badqismat he k esa nizam mila he.ALLAh kisi lo b ye din na dikhaye ameen

  • Syeda S.
    a day

    May ALLAH destroy that sinner in both places ameen hang him till death ALLAH will never pardon him inn shaa ALLAH.he has no right to take her life .innocent departured soul 💔😔

  • Sujata A.
    a day

    Why always girls to be Murdered ? Why always girls to be Raped ? How disgusting law they are not able to take decisions like criminals !

  • Aparna S.
    a day

    This heart breaking incident

  • SweetyTalagani C.
    a day

    We want justice

  • Basharaysha A.
    2 days

    Please hang this criminals

  • Rama T.
    2 days

    Goli maro 😭😭😭

  • Komathy L.
    2 days

    I pity the parents of the girl we have lost the hope to live freely in our country with shameless demons hang him

  • Therese A.
    2 days

    So heartbreaking for Nikita’s family. I hope there is justice in the judicial system there. The accused not just destroyed 1 innocent girl’s lift but they also ruined her family’s too. This is so awfully sad and devastating 😥

  • Sunny D.
    2 days

    Culprits should Hang to death

  • Faisal A.
    2 days

    When will they be hanged???

  • Rabindra D.
    2 days

    This happens in Pakistan everyday. They abduct minority girls, rape them and forcefully convert to Islam.

  • Mark K.
    2 days

  • Ceema G.
    2 days

    Where is the justice? Where is all the famous Bollywood stars? What a sick and selfish world this is.😭

  • Rizwan A.
    2 days

    Death penalty

  • Abdul B.
    3 days

    The culprit should be punished severely

  • Marian H.
    3 days

    Condolences to the family 🙏🙏

