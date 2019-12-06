back
Nirbhaya 7 Years On: Little Has Changed, Says Mother
“A law is of no use if it fails to deliver justice.” Seven years after her daughter was gang-raped and fatally assaulted in the heart of Delhi, Nirbhaya’s mother questions India’s law enforcement and criminal justice systems.
12/06/2019 9:20 AM
312 comments
Navid K.2 hours
Good morning
Chandra M.2 hours
Insaf mile gi aunty g
Ajay C.2 hours
SBI account ka koi solution Nahin Hota To police vahan ki Chor Hai Neetu on the sport Goli Mare unke Neetu vahan ka police staff bilkul Chor Hai
Mohd S.4 hours
Kaise Karegi madad yah to BJP Ki Sarkar Hai
Neetu Y.4 hours
Eak ma ka dard koiy nhi samaj Sakta h
Meenu G.4 hours
Very nice 🙏🙏🙏🙏
K A.5 hours
Maa ji is Desh mein Kanoon andha ho Chuka hai
Md S.7 hours
Good
Heera K.7 hours
Good nighptmaphashihonachihiye
Bablu K.9 hours
I salute to you mother of brave sister
Anthie T.10 hours
Instead of blaming the women for raping her (this excuse is promoting rape and sexual assault), there needs to be a death penalty. This will scare anyone to harm any women. Women are not objects. She is right. It could be your mom, daughter or sister. For a culture that believes in karma they need to think and help the weak. If woman is protesting it is because her rights as a citizen have not been met. It is a right to protest! Police need to stop acting like goons and understand the true meaning of Police, justice and service to your society. Modis only concern is to make India predominantly hindu. I'm sorry but Indian women are living in fear. If you want to show you are a good PM make your society better. Not dividing it! All Indians have human rights! No matter what religion or gender. If India wants to be great - help each other and live by the way of karma.
Prerna K.10 hours
Shreya Raj
Richa R.12 hours
if they really have done such thing.
Hasmat R.14 hours
Bilkul sahi baat hai ji
Kisor K.15 hours
आपका कथन सही है मा जी लेकिन क्या करें कुछ लोग दरिंदे अंदर बैठे हैं कि वह समाज सुधारक वाले काम ही नहीं करते हैं
Abhay J.18 hours
G
Sibtain S.a day
sbse bda gawaar. Dekh isko.
Tausif R.a day
so sade I respect mam 😌
Ritu V.a day
Aap sorry kyu he ? System ko sorry hona chahiye mem
Bhupinder D.a day
Bhut SBR Kiya aapne koti koti prnam