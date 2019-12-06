back

Nirbhaya 7 Years On: Little Has Changed, Says Mother

“A law is of no use if it fails to deliver justice.” Seven years after her daughter was gang-raped and fatally assaulted in the heart of Delhi, Nirbhaya’s mother questions India’s law enforcement and criminal justice systems.

  • Anthie T.
    10 hours

    Instead of blaming the women for raping her (this excuse is promoting rape and sexual assault), there needs to be a death penalty. This will scare anyone to harm any women. Women are not objects. She is right. It could be your mom, daughter or sister. For a culture that believes in karma they need to think and help the weak. If woman is protesting it is because her rights as a citizen have not been met. It is a right to protest! Police need to stop acting like goons and understand the true meaning of Police, justice and service to your society. Modis only concern is to make India predominantly hindu. I'm sorry but Indian women are living in fear. If you want to show you are a good PM make your society better. Not dividing it! All Indians have human rights! No matter what religion or gender. If India wants to be great - help each other and live by the way of karma.

