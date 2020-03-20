How Children Can Cope With Social Distancing
The Cow Dung Cure
History Versus Mythology
Nirbhaya Convicts' Lawyer Snaps At Presser
How To Help A Loved One Through Depression
Go, Grandma!
AP Singh tumhe to zinda zamin me gaad dena chahiye .
He is no less than a criminal.
Saala jute maaro
Sala madarchut
एसकी लड़की chudegi tbi सम्झ सकता है ये
Aise advocate ko to road roller se a piece vadina Jaaye
एकदम बेशर्म वकील है
Abbe juta kaha hay
tere bate ke sath ESA hua to
Shame on this bugger. Afterall he didn't loose his daughter tabhito aise Besharam hokar bol raha hai
He is really insane n sorry to say his daughter (if any) is born to a pitty man who has no sense of respect for woman n his mother has given birth to a weak brain boy.
Mr A.p singh nirvaya ke maa se puchane se pehele ki wo 12.30tak kaha thi us rapist ke maa ko pucho ke wo kahna 12.30tak aur kya kar rehethe hamesa ek ladki ke maako sawal kyun
sale ko aatankwadi ghoshit kar do
Are bosadi k gandu teri beti hoti ya teri wife hoti ya teri ma hoti tab bi to yahi bhashan deta bahan ke lode
Ap sing kutha hai
What a piece of shit
Dog banagea
Maine heki nahi bhai kisika vai koi bura karega kovit ushka bura hoga
Is kutte ko to guu khana chahiye
Is gavar ki li koi word nahi hai
3385 comments
Satyavan S.an hour
AP Singh tumhe to zinda zamin me gaad dena chahiye .
Ashutosh S.2 hours
He is no less than a criminal.
Raj C.2 hours
Saala jute maaro
Ranjit K.2 hours
Sala madarchut
Vinod M.3 hours
एसकी लड़की chudegi tbi सम्झ सकता है ये
Kunal B.3 hours
Aise advocate ko to road roller se a piece vadina Jaaye
Kailash R.3 hours
एकदम बेशर्म वकील है
Anupam D.3 hours
Abbe juta kaha hay
Sankar P.3 hours
tere bate ke sath ESA hua to
Mousumi D.4 hours
Shame on this bugger. Afterall he didn't loose his daughter tabhito aise Besharam hokar bol raha hai
Sapna C.4 hours
He is really insane n sorry to say his daughter (if any) is born to a pitty man who has no sense of respect for woman n his mother has given birth to a weak brain boy.
Rasmita S.4 hours
Mr A.p singh nirvaya ke maa se puchane se pehele ki wo 12.30tak kaha thi us rapist ke maa ko pucho ke wo kahna 12.30tak aur kya kar rehethe hamesa ek ladki ke maako sawal kyun
Sanjeet B.4 hours
sale ko aatankwadi ghoshit kar do
Rohit S.4 hours
Are bosadi k gandu teri beti hoti ya teri wife hoti ya teri ma hoti tab bi to yahi bhashan deta bahan ke lode
Prasanna B.5 hours
Ap sing kutha hai
Aashish G.5 hours
What a piece of shit
Chinmaya S.5 hours
Dog banagea
Bipul B.6 hours
Maine heki nahi bhai kisika vai koi bura karega kovit ushka bura hoga
Dhiman M.6 hours
Is kutte ko to guu khana chahiye
Akhilesh K.6 hours
Is gavar ki li koi word nahi hai