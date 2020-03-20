back

Nirbhaya Convicts' Lawyer Snaps At Presser

Advocate AP Singh questioned the clamour for hanging the Nirbhaya convicts, his clients.

03/20/2020 10:57 AM
  • 681.2k
  • 3.5k

And even more

  1. 2:17

    How Children Can Cope With Social Distancing

  2. 5:13

    The Cow Dung Cure

  3. 2:07

    History Versus Mythology

  4. 1:36

    Nirbhaya Convicts' Lawyer Snaps At Presser

  5. 3:24

    How To Help A Loved One Through Depression

  6. 2:54

    Go, Grandma!

3385 comments

  • Satyavan S.
    an hour

    AP Singh tumhe to zinda zamin me gaad dena chahiye .

  • Ashutosh S.
    2 hours

    He is no less than a criminal.

  • Raj C.
    2 hours

    Saala jute maaro

  • Ranjit K.
    2 hours

    Sala madarchut

  • Vinod M.
    3 hours

    एसकी लड़की chudegi tbi सम्झ सकता है ये

  • Kunal B.
    3 hours

    Aise advocate ko to road roller se a piece vadina Jaaye

  • Kailash R.
    3 hours

    एकदम बेशर्म वकील है

  • Anupam D.
    3 hours

    Abbe juta kaha hay

  • Sankar P.
    3 hours

    tere bate ke sath ESA hua to

  • Mousumi D.
    4 hours

    Shame on this bugger. Afterall he didn't loose his daughter tabhito aise Besharam hokar bol raha hai

  • Sapna C.
    4 hours

    He is really insane n sorry to say his daughter (if any) is born to a pitty man who has no sense of respect for woman n his mother has given birth to a weak brain boy.

  • Rasmita S.
    4 hours

    Mr A.p singh nirvaya ke maa se puchane se pehele ki wo 12.30tak kaha thi us rapist ke maa ko pucho ke wo kahna 12.30tak aur kya kar rehethe hamesa ek ladki ke maako sawal kyun

  • Sanjeet B.
    4 hours

    sale ko aatankwadi ghoshit kar do

  • Rohit S.
    4 hours

    Are bosadi k gandu teri beti hoti ya teri wife hoti ya teri ma hoti tab bi to yahi bhashan deta bahan ke lode

  • Prasanna B.
    5 hours

    Ap sing kutha hai

  • Aashish G.
    5 hours

    What a piece of shit

  • Chinmaya S.
    5 hours

    Dog banagea

  • Bipul B.
    6 hours

    Maine heki nahi bhai kisika vai koi bura karega kovit ushka bura hoga

  • Dhiman M.
    6 hours

    Is kutte ko to guu khana chahiye

  • Akhilesh K.
    6 hours

    Is gavar ki li koi word nahi hai