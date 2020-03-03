back

Nirbhaya Defence Lawyer On Delaying Execution

"Pawan was a minor at the time of the crime. In the interest of justice, keep a child from being hanged." The lawyer defending the convicted rapists in the Nirbhaya case obtained another delay in their execution. Here's what he said in the face of widespread public criticism.

03/03/2020 5:27 PM
994 comments

  • Atul B.
    2 hours

    Would you speak the same if he had rape n kill ur daughter..?

  • Arshad M.
    2 hours

    Basically he is explaining how many loopholes exist in judiciary and how to bypass outdated laws , the system is such where no one benefits except rich.

  • Saurav D.
    3 hours

    Shame on our judiciary

  • Dibya R.
    3 hours

    Iss madarchod ko v 4 k sath latkao....

  • Shakuntala S.
    4 hours

    Good decision all of them hang.

  • Vijayabhaskar R.
    4 hours

    First hang this bloody fellow

  • Hadi S.
    5 hours

    Rape karne wala bacha nhi hota

  • Ravi J.
    5 hours

    Jab tumhare pariwar k sath hoga to hum b sochonge ki nayay ki garima bni rhe 😡😡😡😡

  • Joymalya B.
    5 hours

    মাদারচোদ

  • Ishank S.
    6 hours

    That's why I hate democracy.... constitution are too flexible that politicians can mould it in their own preferable way

  • Roshan Y.
    7 hours

    wo bache ko iski beti ya wife k sath ek room me lock kar dene chaheye fir....aur isse daar nhi lagne caheye apne ghar wale ki...

  • Jigar V.
    7 hours

    Rehne de be agar Teri beti hoti us din to tu justice ke interest me bolta ??? Had he yaarrr how should he protect a criminal

  • Jigar V.
    7 hours

    Ghanta minor

  • Samir S.
    7 hours

    He is lawyer and he is doing his job as per law

  • Rohit S.
    7 hours

    If Someone i have to kill.. This person is will top the list.. i dnt know wht would be his statement when something has happended with their Family member such a scam bag

  • Manoj K.
    8 hours

    I Have a Question Pls Correct me If I am Wrong... Is the Rapists were Rapists by Birth...is there no Fault on there Parents...Society...Environment... Sad for Both ...Victim n Culprits...

  • Kamal G.
    8 hours

    Nyay.. What if this tragedy and assault were to happen to one of his own family members...

  • Usha C.
    8 hours

    This fellow is sick disgusting and can do anything for money. It's clear... Karma will catch up

  • Sanjay P.
    8 hours

    Aisa lawyer ko beech sadak jhotto se marni chahiye bada dukh ki batt hain ki yehh sab hamara pyara desh bharat mein ho raha hai

  • Uma S.
    8 hours

    Agar us teenager ne iski beti ka rape kiya hota tab bhi yahi sab karta jo rape kar sakta hi wa underage nahi ho sakta