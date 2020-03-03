back
Nirbhaya Defence Lawyer On Delaying Execution
"Pawan was a minor at the time of the crime. In the interest of justice, keep a child from being hanged." The lawyer defending the convicted rapists in the Nirbhaya case obtained another delay in their execution. Here's what he said in the face of widespread public criticism.
03/03/2020 5:27 PM
994 comments
Atul B.2 hours
Would you speak the same if he had rape n kill ur daughter..?
Arshad M.2 hours
Basically he is explaining how many loopholes exist in judiciary and how to bypass outdated laws , the system is such where no one benefits except rich.
Saurav D.3 hours
Shame on our judiciary
Dibya R.3 hours
Iss madarchod ko v 4 k sath latkao....
Shakuntala S.4 hours
Good decision all of them hang.
Vijayabhaskar R.4 hours
First hang this bloody fellow
Hadi S.5 hours
Rape karne wala bacha nhi hota
Ravi J.5 hours
Jab tumhare pariwar k sath hoga to hum b sochonge ki nayay ki garima bni rhe 😡😡😡😡
Joymalya B.5 hours
মাদারচোদ
Ishank S.6 hours
That's why I hate democracy.... constitution are too flexible that politicians can mould it in their own preferable way
Roshan Y.7 hours
wo bache ko iski beti ya wife k sath ek room me lock kar dene chaheye fir....aur isse daar nhi lagne caheye apne ghar wale ki...
Jigar V.7 hours
Rehne de be agar Teri beti hoti us din to tu justice ke interest me bolta ??? Had he yaarrr how should he protect a criminal
Jigar V.7 hours
Ghanta minor
Samir S.7 hours
He is lawyer and he is doing his job as per law
Rohit S.7 hours
If Someone i have to kill.. This person is will top the list.. i dnt know wht would be his statement when something has happended with their Family member such a scam bag
Manoj K.8 hours
I Have a Question Pls Correct me If I am Wrong... Is the Rapists were Rapists by Birth...is there no Fault on there Parents...Society...Environment... Sad for Both ...Victim n Culprits...
Kamal G.8 hours
Nyay.. What if this tragedy and assault were to happen to one of his own family members...
Usha C.8 hours
This fellow is sick disgusting and can do anything for money. It's clear... Karma will catch up
Sanjay P.8 hours
Aisa lawyer ko beech sadak jhotto se marni chahiye bada dukh ki batt hain ki yehh sab hamara pyara desh bharat mein ho raha hai
Uma S.8 hours
Agar us teenager ne iski beti ka rape kiya hota tab bhi yahi sab karta jo rape kar sakta hi wa underage nahi ho sakta