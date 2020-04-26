back
Nirbhaya’s Lawyer Explains Why Justice Is A Battle
“There should be a conversation around complete justice.” Nirbhaya’s lawyer wants big changes in how the judiciary deals with sexual assault cases. ⚖
04/16/2020 9:42 AMupdated: 04/16/2020 9:44 AM
Edward L.04/26/2020 23:29
Most Indian r pos, ur mom n sisters very proud of u. Must be Ganges river's water
Eswaar K.04/24/2020 05:00
Super
Rajdeep S.04/20/2020 09:48
Nirbhaya ke case mein 7 sala lag Gaye Dubai jaisa Kanoon hota 7 ghante mein faisla ho jata hai shame on Indian law
Sapna S.04/18/2020 08:16
Congratulations mam jii 🙏🙏👍
Sumit K.04/17/2020 22:44
Dear feminist, as per NCRB report Around 94% fake 498A case registered , 88.64% fake rape case registered the main reason is extortion, revenge etc.... Every year 1lakh 6 thousand men lost their career because of fake trial.... It take 7 yrs - 8 yrs 15 yrs to prove his innocence.... What about so called bhartiya narii when she admit for register fake case? No punishment nothing..... If we can calculate NCRB report and other agencies report only approx 12% rape case are true... Try to analyse what about 88% ? 🤔🤔 Let's take example of Kathua rape case one innocent made him culprit and many more examples..... Everyone is talking about women right ... Capital punishment ... What about those who are innocent? When people will understand that if u r feminist than it doesn't mean that all men are rapist.... In 2017 Supreme court realised 72% innocent and they accept that nowadays women and few feminist use these law as a weapon..... 🤔🤔 If people will change the law believe the graph will definitely increase of fake case
Quadiri A.04/17/2020 18:50
One of your best suggestions is saving evidences immediately in digital form... That would highly reduce the chances of it being tampered... Power to you...
Pravin H.04/17/2020 09:08
In India killers like kasab even have a right.
पंडित न.04/17/2020 07:06
She is very right. Already our honourable vice president has raised such loopholes in our Constitution. I think Parliament and government must ponder about it and replete with his words in the lacuna of our constitution. It is important time and everyone is familiar with nirbhaya case. So delaying in this process might lead again such heinous crime. She is respectable and must consider her solution what she suggested.
Sri D.04/17/2020 03:49
Yes judicial system needs a change to bring early justice, it should be considered right on land. It is only the power of judiciary that helps to bring down or stop crime, to make it happen fast it should necessarily be reviewed
Bandana C.04/17/2020 02:41
Salute mam
Sudiptendu P.04/16/2020 21:06
Yes, fully agree with you madam. However, the punishment shouldn't be reserved only for the poor, but for the rich as well. Else the purpose of getting justice would be defeated.
Dorothy J.04/16/2020 18:49
God bless you ma'am. You are truly an inspiration and motivation for others to follow.👌🙏👍
Hemant T.04/16/2020 16:53
Execute or castrations is fear and fear is key
Maria M.04/16/2020 16:35
பாரதி கண்ட புதுமைப்பெண் இவர்.
Manish K.04/16/2020 15:31
Every one is going nuts about Women centric Crimes only but it is equally correct that numerous women misuse laws for their own Nefarious motives including monetary Considerations. What about those wonen and their preyed upon men?????? Entire Definitions of Rape and Molestation were changed after the Nirbhaya case but aren't women raped now? What say about that those men who face about 15-20 years on a average Court proceedings in 'Motivated and Crypted' false cases by Women. Won't you call this as Adam rape, further the Onus in a Rape case is also upon the man. It seems like in present Indian society it is itself in a Crime to be a man and further Crime to get Crossed by women. Is there even a single case of man against women which was even fast tracked not to ask for Public Support against woman.
Gupta S.04/16/2020 14:54
us case mai abhi tak koi karwai ni hui h mam
Bhuvana R.04/16/2020 14:40
Entire government policy and judicial system needs a overhaul.
Debadipti M.04/16/2020 13:25
It s damn shame Indian judiciary to take 7 yrs to deliver its justice to a woman and her family.
Nikesh M.04/16/2020 13:13
Every Creatures in this World are Mad and Hungry for Sex if any individual can't fulfill their sexual needs they will definitely rape that's why i personally think that indian government should cancel the death penalty against rape cases because they are natural and first of all put ban on porn and liquor so that rape cases will start decreasing
Manish S.04/16/2020 12:49
Didi crime hi nah ho iska bhi kuch karwa do jugaad....