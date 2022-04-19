back
Nirmala Sitharaman explains why cryptos are risky
"The biggest risk for all countries..." Here's why Nirmala Sitharaman is not a big fan of cryptocurrencies...
19/04/2022 3:42 PM
234 comments
Anil B.7 hours
So, money laundering is not happening even now with physical currencies? What a joke!
Lakshit B.11 hours
FM Is not from this generation so her practises are Old and traditional . Its not a Natural phenomenon that the currency should be the one which is backed by the bank. This is the concept of old age. This is digital world if you dont understand and have modern solution do not just impose Tax on it just to full-fill your Money making strategies. If the objective behind imposing tax is knowing the tracing the sender and receiver . You can still ask the crypto companies to share the data without any tax on the people money . This is cleanly a money making strategy which Govt is trying to impose to help banks bully the financial world and this is indeed bullshit . In the country where education loans , home loans have higher rate of interest crypto is still a dream . India will realise and accept crypto when other nations will done eating all the money and then just to keep it going it will come to india again . Bullshit Bullshit Bullshit .
Manohar G.15 hours
She doesn't eat onions
Amaan S.a day
The worst FM of India ever.......Her attitude is above the nation for her
Nitish S.a day
U r a confused soul... ruining country' economy.
Edwin P.a day
Another brain drain
Bijesh C.a day
But you will tax 30% for the same wow... No wonder our economy is doing awesome...
Siyad A.a day
India's fate...a fool minister and a sales mother of india
Siyad A.a day
രാജ്യം ഒരു വഴികായി... കഷ്ടം തന്നെ india യുടെ അവസ്ഥ..
Reserf T.a day
She should realise that crypto transaction are traceable than any other asset/currency exchange there is.
SHe I.a day
Selling and buying Afeem is ilegal at the same time GST applies on it
Syamprasad N.a day
What is the mechanism in place to track the Cryptos??
Sanjoy G.a day
Kindly ban it as soon as possible
Sandeep S.2 days
Hum pyaz nai khata par hum cripto zaroor khata
Indrajit D.2 days
Hypocrite...
Vinay K.2 days
Mam did u really know what crypto is
Sachin M.2 days
One can use paper currency as well for Terror and money laundering.. what should we do to that?
Prateek A.2 days
please watch this
Raman K.2 days
Like demonetization se money laundering roki thi☺️
Anuradha B.2 days
30%tax on unrecognised currency 😀 Which will be used for the terrorist (unknown ) अंधेर नगरी