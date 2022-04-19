back

Nirmala Sitharaman explains why cryptos are risky

"The biggest risk for all countries..." Here's why Nirmala Sitharaman is not a big fan of cryptocurrencies...

19/04/2022 3:42 PM
  • 94.3K
  • 266

And even more

  1. 3:28

    Quels pays ont rendu le vote obligatoire ?

  2. 4:35

    Débats de l’entre-deux-tours : les répliques cultes

  3. 5:12

    Une vie : Elizabeth II

  4. 3:07

    Une vie : Elizabeth II

  5. 4:11

    Le 21 avril 2002, le FN au second tour déclenchait une vague de colère

  6. 1:31

    Marine Le Pen par... Emmanuel Macron

234 comments

  • Anil B.
    7 hours

    So, money laundering is not happening even now with physical currencies? What a joke!

  • Lakshit B.
    11 hours

    FM Is not from this generation so her practises are Old and traditional . Its not a Natural phenomenon that the currency should be the one which is backed by the bank. This is the concept of old age. This is digital world if you dont understand and have modern solution do not just impose Tax on it just to full-fill your Money making strategies. If the objective behind imposing tax is knowing the tracing the sender and receiver . You can still ask the crypto companies to share the data without any tax on the people money . This is cleanly a money making strategy which Govt is trying to impose to help banks bully the financial world and this is indeed bullshit . In the country where education loans , home loans have higher rate of interest crypto is still a dream . India will realise and accept crypto when other nations will done eating all the money and then just to keep it going it will come to india again . Bullshit Bullshit Bullshit .

  • Manohar G.
    15 hours

    She doesn't eat onions

  • Amaan S.
    a day

    The worst FM of India ever.......Her attitude is above the nation for her

  • Nitish S.
    a day

    U r a confused soul... ruining country' economy.

  • Edwin P.
    a day

    Another brain drain

  • Bijesh C.
    a day

    But you will tax 30% for the same wow... No wonder our economy is doing awesome...

  • Siyad A.
    a day

    India's fate...a fool minister and a sales mother of india

  • Siyad A.
    a day

    രാജ്യം ഒരു വഴികായി... കഷ്ടം തന്നെ india യുടെ അവസ്ഥ..

  • Reserf T.
    a day

    She should realise that crypto transaction are traceable than any other asset/currency exchange there is.

  • SHe I.
    a day

    Selling and buying Afeem is ilegal at the same time GST applies on it

  • Syamprasad N.
    a day

    What is the mechanism in place to track the Cryptos??

  • Sanjoy G.
    a day

    Kindly ban it as soon as possible

  • Sandeep S.
    2 days

    Hum pyaz nai khata par hum cripto zaroor khata

  • Indrajit D.
    2 days

    Hypocrite...

  • Vinay K.
    2 days

    Mam did u really know what crypto is

  • Sachin M.
    2 days

    One can use paper currency as well for Terror and money laundering.. what should we do to that?

  • Prateek A.
    2 days

    please watch this

  • Raman K.
    2 days

    Like demonetization se money laundering roki thi☺️

  • Anuradha B.
    2 days

    30%tax on unrecognised currency 😀 Which will be used for the terrorist (unknown ) अंधेर नगरी

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.