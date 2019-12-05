Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

“I come from a family that doesn’t care much about onions.”😰🤔
1430 comments
Krishana J.16 hours
tody onion rate increased by this year rain and all over India flooding and Mumbai onion rate presently 90, so it's not more
Abid H.16 hours
Gober bhi kuchh logon ko khane ke hi kaam aata hai ma'am
Khursheed A.16 hours
Padhi Likhi Jahil hai Ye
Shami B.18 hours
Iska mard gaaandu hoga jaroor
MD G.a day
Keya kale tumara he dekthi ho hamara kus nahi ham tho ruti ka sath peaj katha hu ku ke sobji kored nahi saktha kobe kobe
Armaan M.a day
Madam tum nahi khati to garib ka socho
Aamir P.a day
Assalamualaykum Ye fake propaganda hay video pura dekho yaha pe ye video kat ke dala Hua hay
Mamon H.a day
Pagal minister
Emamul H.a day
গরুর মুত খা
Shivendu K.a day
Tum kaise pariwar se aati ho ...who care about it.??. But you have to care about others minister shahiba...tum pagal mat banao janta ko
Munsifpasha M.a day
Yentha kal m..de erbahodo enneno tinnodo
Ngulo K.a day
Who care about what your family care or not care about onion.
Tousef A.a day
That mean u have not came from the family of virgins ? So harassment and rape doesn't matter u !
Tanvi S.a day
Aunty really doesn't understand people's plight or the economy
Warish K.2 days
Google per khane wale gupt yad se kya matlab
Sam K.2 days
Digital India h Saab
Zohaan K.2 days
Ye randy parivaar se belonge karti hai lekin land chut me nahi dalwati.....
Gulame M.2 days
मोदी और योगी की भी औलाद नहीं हैं तभी बो नौकरी की नहीं सोच रहे
Ajay K.2 days
Nonesens
Arafat K.2 days
This is India no one mental woman