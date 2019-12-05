back

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

“I come from a family that doesn’t care much about onions.”😰🤔

12/05/2019 2:58 PM
1430 comments

  • Krishana J.
    16 hours

    tody onion rate increased by this year rain and all over India flooding and Mumbai onion rate presently 90, so it's not more

  • Abid H.
    16 hours

    Gober bhi kuchh logon ko khane ke hi kaam aata hai ma'am

  • Khursheed A.
    16 hours

    Padhi Likhi Jahil hai Ye

  • Shami B.
    18 hours

    Iska mard gaaandu hoga jaroor

  • MD G.
    a day

    Keya kale tumara he dekthi ho hamara kus nahi ham tho ruti ka sath peaj katha hu ku ke sobji kored nahi saktha kobe kobe

  • Armaan M.
    a day

    Madam tum nahi khati to garib ka socho

  • Aamir P.
    a day

    Assalamualaykum Ye fake propaganda hay video pura dekho yaha pe ye video kat ke dala Hua hay

  • Mamon H.
    a day

    Pagal minister

  • Emamul H.
    a day

    গরুর মুত খা

  • Shivendu K.
    a day

    Tum kaise pariwar se aati ho ...who care about it.??. But you have to care about others minister shahiba...tum pagal mat banao janta ko

  • Munsifpasha M.
    a day

    Yentha kal m..de erbahodo enneno tinnodo

  • Ngulo K.
    a day

    Who care about what your family care or not care about onion.

  • Tousef A.
    a day

    That mean u have not came from the family of virgins ? So harassment and rape doesn't matter u !

  • Tanvi S.
    a day

    Aunty really doesn't understand people's plight or the economy

  • Warish K.
    2 days

    Google per khane wale gupt yad se kya matlab

  • Sam K.
    2 days

    Digital India h Saab

  • Zohaan K.
    2 days

    Ye randy parivaar se belonge karti hai lekin land chut me nahi dalwati.....

  • Gulame M.
    2 days

    मोदी और योगी की भी औलाद नहीं हैं तभी बो नौकरी की नहीं सोच रहे

  • Ajay K.
    2 days

    Nonesens

  • Arafat K.
    2 days

    This is India no one mental woman