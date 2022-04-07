back
Nirmala Sitharaman's showdown with fellow MP
TMC MP Saugata Roy interrupted Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Find out what happened next...
07/04/2022 10:50 AM
- 1:57
270 comments
Chandru R.4 days
Nincompoop!!??
Kamakshi B.5 days
Kinda uncool.
Pa S.6 days
Because you don't know anything and have spoiled IND Economics.... Sold out all psu
Kameshraj R.6 days
Very worst finance minister.
Preeti S.7 days
Look which Party member is talking about interruption.. I have never heard BJP ever listening to anyone without interrupting.. It is a culture set by BJP party only..Cause what goes around comes around
Leean Z.15/04/2022 18:24
Incompetent fm
P R.15/04/2022 08:42
Not at all a FM, but she deserves best Salesgirl award as she spearheaded and sold many government companies to corporates and made them billions.
Ashley D.14/04/2022 13:18
Handled the situation exceptionally well
Debanjan M.14/04/2022 12:37
Yup. That's how I used to evade the popular question from my team member, "Sir, why is my hike only 2%" this year. Pfft
Raj M.14/04/2022 09:18
Look at that arrogant face, she carrries while replying to opposition...
Anne M.14/04/2022 05:22
You will die very soon our finance minister
Devender B.14/04/2022 00:27
Typical male chauvanist attitude of this Saugata Roy fellow.
R B.13/04/2022 17:10
She is correct and blunt in her reply.. If there is a mistake then that should alone be pointed out without allowing her to tell her views..
Balasubramanian K.13/04/2022 16:35
எலெக்சனில் நின்று ஜெயித்து அமைச்சர் ஆக முடியாத மாமி பேச்சு மிக திமிராக உள்ளது
Muruganandham M.13/04/2022 16:20
She is talking in the parliament not in the street meeting.
Muruganandham M.13/04/2022 16:19
For the past actions of BJP when they were in the opposite, go and view old recordings
Prem K.13/04/2022 13:59
Wild dog
Anjali G.13/04/2022 13:11
She is a Queen. Slaps on the face of TMC goon. Lady power ❤❤❤❤❤❤
Ramesh K.13/04/2022 08:56
Her husband and her teacher both found her ideas of economy worthless. Still shamelessly ruining our economy
Sumit L.13/04/2022 04:39
yes now you have lost your cool so be it resign and go home live your life to the fullest ... so we can also have some pennies left in our pockets ... please 😢