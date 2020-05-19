back

Nirmala Vs. Opposition On Economy, Migrant Crisis

It’s open season between the government and the opposition as the migrant crisis festers. 😮😮

05/19/2020 11:42 AM
3195 comments

  • Mohammed S.
    4 hours

  • Rauf M.
    6 hours

    So sad to see what’s happening with humans and life’s sad and sad regardless continent or race just heart breaking...... ppl i guess will remember how they were treated ..... My comments are on humanitarian base .....

  • Rafee R.
    8 hours

    Why this lady speaks so arrogantly... Shame for voting such persons to rule our country's poor and downtrodden..

  • Barkaat K.
    9 hours

  • Abhijit M.
    10 hours

  • Gous M.
    12 hours

    She is saying that migrants missed their bullet train,while Rahul Gandhi was speaking to helpless Labour.

  • Rukmini V.
    12 hours

  • Chinnappa M.
    13 hours

  • Manoj C.
    14 hours

  • Manoj C.
    14 hours

  • Rafik A.
    15 hours

  • Girindra P.
    17 hours

    RG has done noble job by listing to the plight of migrant labourers and help them to reach their home town.

  • Pratul S.
    17 hours

  • Iqbal L.
    17 hours

    Modi and his Government need to help all Indians under these unprecedented times but they won't because they want to be come the New America in India. Sad Modi arse licking Trump.

  • Jangra A.
    17 hours

  • Saji M.
    19 hours

    Arrogant leadership

  • Sajjad S.
    20 hours

    Agar yeh aurat ka khandan sadak peh hota tho iski baat ka dang doosra hota tha

  • Lina S.
    20 hours

    What a evil women no feelings for human

  • Dharam P.
    20 hours

    Kitni serious ho kar bevkoofi wali baat kar di...wah sita g wah

  • Regha N.
    a day

    Shocking how Indians in foreign land were brought back to India with due respect by govn and nothing was done for the poor migrants.