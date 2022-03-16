back

Nitin Gadkari and his dream for high quality roads

When the quality of India's much-awaited Delhi-Mumbai expressway "annoyed" Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari... 👀

16/03/2022 3:57 PM
  • 282.4K
  • 147

Politics

  1. 6:21

    Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  2. 6:30

    Scindia defends Air India’s privatisation

  3. 3:30

    PM Modi calls for strict action in Birbhum killings case

  4. 6:04

    Smriti Irani's dramatic life, career and politics

  5. 4:25

    Parliament or Colosseum? Mahua Moitra's latest speech

  6. 5:03

    Gadkari pledges 60 km gap between toll points

137 comments

  • Vishal S.
    a day

    He is right portraying Indian mind that lives in a bubble and accepts negatively what ever comes from outside.

  • Khaja R.
    2 days

    Sarji aam Aadmi ko tol bhi thoda asaan kardo ta ke is khub surat Sadko pe phirle aaraamse

  • Manish K.
    2 days

    Adding plastic to making roads is that good ? Don't think so. Rain pours in and ground water becomes more contaminated with micro-plastic which then ends up in our body.

  • Anurag T.
    3 days

    Best one of the best minister in a current government.👍

  • Joel W.
    4 days

    No conclusion to the statements only expression of issues

  • Manoj K.
    5 days

    Instead of road this minister known for high tech toll booth all over india.

  • Subrata C.
    5 days

    I do appreciate your initiative for better roads.

  • Mohammed R.
    5 days

    The only minister who speaks logic in the b.j.p... govt.. honestly i don't like b.j.p but i like him as a visionary person. I didn't hear him speak abou hindu muslim instead he speaks about betterment of the condition and the country.

  • Shafan K.
    6 days

    this is PM material

  • Shah J.
    6 days

    How technical is this tool.

  • Vikrant T.
    6 days

    Sir great 👍

  • Chowkidar S.
    6 days

    Jai hind

  • Shergill J.
    7 days

    Why import waste 🤔

  • Srinivasu G.
    7 days

    Looting people's money in the name of toll booths... 👎👎👎

  • Manohar R.
    20/03/2022 13:05

    Bitumen roads are better than concrete roads. Please find an alternative, as felt by you, to using of cement and steel. Bitumen is cost efficient also.

  • LLoyd R.
    19/03/2022 18:25

    Sir...Nitin Gadkari is the only minister in the BJP government who don't make nonsense statements. He knows his work very well.

  • Sunnyjit N.
    19/03/2022 17:43

    Sir we have According to climate road construction

  • Patialvi S.
    19/03/2022 17:37

    Good thinking

  • Shirin P.
    19/03/2022 16:04

    Sir please encourage forest plantation

  • Anil M.
    19/03/2022 16:03

    😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.