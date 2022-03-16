back
Nitin Gadkari and his dream for high quality roads
When the quality of India's much-awaited Delhi-Mumbai expressway "annoyed" Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari... 👀
16/03/2022 3:57 PM
- 282.4K
- 7.4K
- 147
- 6:21
Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir
- 6:30
Scindia defends Air India’s privatisation
- 3:30
PM Modi calls for strict action in Birbhum killings case
- 6:04
Smriti Irani's dramatic life, career and politics
- 4:25
Parliament or Colosseum? Mahua Moitra's latest speech
- 5:03
Gadkari pledges 60 km gap between toll points
137 comments
Vishal S.a day
He is right portraying Indian mind that lives in a bubble and accepts negatively what ever comes from outside.
Khaja R.2 days
Sarji aam Aadmi ko tol bhi thoda asaan kardo ta ke is khub surat Sadko pe phirle aaraamse
Manish K.2 days
Adding plastic to making roads is that good ? Don't think so. Rain pours in and ground water becomes more contaminated with micro-plastic which then ends up in our body.
Anurag T.3 days
Best one of the best minister in a current government.👍
Joel W.4 days
No conclusion to the statements only expression of issues
Manoj K.5 days
Instead of road this minister known for high tech toll booth all over india.
Subrata C.5 days
I do appreciate your initiative for better roads.
Mohammed R.5 days
The only minister who speaks logic in the b.j.p... govt.. honestly i don't like b.j.p but i like him as a visionary person. I didn't hear him speak abou hindu muslim instead he speaks about betterment of the condition and the country.
Shafan K.6 days
this is PM material
Shah J.6 days
How technical is this tool.
Vikrant T.6 days
Sir great 👍
Chowkidar S.6 days
Jai hind
Shergill J.7 days
Why import waste 🤔
Srinivasu G.7 days
Looting people's money in the name of toll booths... 👎👎👎
Manohar R.20/03/2022 13:05
Bitumen roads are better than concrete roads. Please find an alternative, as felt by you, to using of cement and steel. Bitumen is cost efficient also.
LLoyd R.19/03/2022 18:25
Sir...Nitin Gadkari is the only minister in the BJP government who don't make nonsense statements. He knows his work very well.
Sunnyjit N.19/03/2022 17:43
Sir we have According to climate road construction
Patialvi S.19/03/2022 17:37
Good thinking
Shirin P.19/03/2022 16:04
Sir please encourage forest plantation
Anil M.19/03/2022 16:03
😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊