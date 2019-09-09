Nitin Gadkari Defends Heavy Fines For Traffic Violations

Nitin Gadkari believes that the heavy penalties under the new Motor Vehicles Act are going to save lives.
469 comments
Anirudh T.09/29/2019 16:28
https://youtu.be/wszmZNof_lY
Vinay S.09/29/2019 06:30
Bhai chahe 15000 ki ho ya 15 lakh ki accident dono se bura hi hoga agar traffic rule follow nai kiye to kyu faltu ek hi bat ko bar bar bol rahe ho ki gadi ki price 15k aur chalan 23 k ka
Prabin B.09/27/2019 07:18
what if without increasing the fine, the traffic police were more honest and strict with their duties.....m not blaming all the policemen but some are there who collects bribes from truck drivers and common riders in the name of violating the traffic rules..
S. P.09/21/2019 10:31
I support
Pankaj J.09/21/2019 10:04
Thank you Nitin Gadkari Saheb for increasing the fines for flouting motor vehicle rules. This has definitely brought down the number of people who break the rules. Request you to start penalising the local municipal corporations, road maintenance departments, police officials for damaged/broken roads, open manholes, broken walls on gutters, non-functional signals. The minimum penalty must be above Rs. 1 lakh. In Delhi, challan DTC & cluster buses (orange coloured) for brazenly jumping signals.
Pankaj J.09/21/2019 09:59
Thank you Nitin Gadkari Saheb for increasing the fines for flouting motor vehicle rules. This has definitely brought down the number of people who break the rules. Request you to start penalising the local municipal corporations, road maintenance departments, police officials for damaged/broken roads, open manholes, broken walls on gutters, non-functional signals. The minimum penalty must be above Rs. 1 lakh. In Delhi, challan DTC & cluster buses (orange coloured) for brazenly jumping signals.
Pankaj K.09/21/2019 07:17
Aakhir ye challan ke paise ja kahan rahe hain .videshi bank me
Mohit M.09/21/2019 07:03
नितिन गडकरी बीजेपी की पैसा जुटाने का काम कर रहे हैं
Mahesh K.09/21/2019 06:55
Ek Kanoon driver ki salary banane ke liye banaa do
Akhilesh S.09/21/2019 04:51
Minister sahab police aur government sevice waalo ke leye ya law nahe hai kya aabhe tak kise bhe aude bmw ka saath aisa nahe hua paar aam ensaan ka saath hotta raha hai road signal kharab road damage reswat khor police wale en ko saahe nahe kaaroge aap
Abid H.09/20/2019 20:14
Chutiya sarkar road to bante nai tumse fine tumhare baap ka paisa hai jabse fine badha hai road pe itne bhikari ghumre khakee ma sirf jeb bharne jaa marzi sadela dabba khada karke bheeek mangna shuru kya lagaye ho GST se kam dhanda band logo bhuk se marre gareeb aur gareeb hota jara ameer k pass paise nai hai kam kaha se chalenga upar se fine kya hogaya hai desh ka aysi sarkar aaj se pahele nai dekhe kabhi sarkar bhagao desh bachao
Saeed S.09/20/2019 19:29
Ene bahek garye papr cak raloo to pat cal ga
Manpreet S.09/20/2019 17:30
Accident hote hai road prr light na hona shrab ghade aur proper sign nhi hai aur na hi crossing ke liye alg se road hai
Manpreet S.09/20/2019 17:28
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=446400809294186&id=100017728120751 plzz see this video and decided
Harsh N.09/20/2019 15:49
Fine badakar Logo ki jaan bachaogye ANPAD G AWAR
Punit J.09/20/2019 14:28
Sahi hai fine hona he chahiye
Amir K.09/20/2019 13:01
madar chod jo garib h woh kya krege tum jaise bhadwe logo ki wajha se desh bik chuka h saalo haram ka khane walo tumko to haram ka paisa ,aata h jo mehnat krke kama rahe h unka kya
Bhawsnishanker B.09/20/2019 12:58
जान बचाना ये तो बहाना है इनकी तिजोरियां भरनी चाहिए
Mahesh K.09/20/2019 12:33
Ok If people died because of potholes who will be fined and punished?
Rahul K.09/20/2019 11:52
चुत्यांनो जो fine घेताय, पण त्या बदल्यात आधी तुम्ही लोक्कांना तेवढं infrastructure दिलंय किंवा देताय का याचा विचार तर करा...