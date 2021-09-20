back

Nitin Gadkari On The Importance Of Roads

Why did Nitin Gadkari get his father-in-law's house bulldozed once? 👀

20/09/2021 5:02 PMupdated: 20/09/2021 5:04 PM
  • 1M
  • 788

Politics

  1. 1:44

    Nitin Gadkari On The Importance Of Roads

  2. 3:05

    India's Vaccination Record On Modi's Birthday

  3. 3:00

    When Gadkari Got Candid About Cleanliness

  4. 3:45

    AAP’s Power Play For Uttar Pradesh

  5. 4:34

    When PM Modi Spoke About His Childhood

  6. 3:41

    Rahul Gandhi On Who's The Real Hindu

689 comments

  • Mohammad N.
    6 hours

    Next pm Gadkari

  • Mohammad N.
    6 hours

    Sir... You are my Most and only Favourite minister of the Modi govt.... Bcoz mene kaafi nazdik se apka vision dekha hu .. aur Roads to chakachak hogye

  • Girish T.
    7 hours

    𝙂𝙖𝙙𝙖𝙠𝙧𝙞 𝙞𝙨 𝙖 𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖𝙣 𝙄𝘿𝙄𝙊𝙏

  • Nanda K.
    10 hours

    https://www.amazon.in/dp/B08MVWJ16P/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=publicly+speak+ecology&sr=8-1#immersive-view_1604724963491

  • Nanda K.
    10 hours

    To Gadkari sahib Your highway projects have felled hundreds of millions of trees,bringing down our forest cover to 20%(satellite imagery says),but our national forest policy says our forest cover must be 33%to avert global warming and consequent extinction for all in 2026.please know more and know the perilous sphinx .https://youtu.be/lE9ZCHEX1bI

  • Roshan A.
    14 hours

    Bhai isku koi hubli ke roads dikao 😂

  • Aryan A.
    15 hours

    That's called dedication to work 😂

  • Ganesh L.
    15 hours

    बोले तैसा चाले त्याची वंदावी पाउले ! धन्यवाद गडकरी जी

  • Anand A.
    16 hours

    SALUTE

  • Pragati T.
    16 hours

    👏👏

  • David T.
    17 hours

    Yes you are right minister, I support your words...👍👍👍👑👑👑🙏

  • Sharan K.
    20 hours

    NH 75 Mangalore to BC Road and NH 66 Thalapadi to Suratkal. Please visit once..

  • Janhavi J.
    20 hours

    My favourite politician 🙏

  • Shyam S.
    20 hours

    सर अमरावती यवतमाळ रस्ता पहा वाईट स्थिती आहे राज्य मार्ग आहे

  • Naresh D.
    20 hours

    Really doing a very good job by nitin ji and really Nitin ji deserve to be PM of India 🇮🇳

  • Steve F.
    20 hours

    Respected Sir, Plz make some time to look at the condition & quality of the roads in Bangalore ... 🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Pravin T.
    20 hours

    Let's drive pune satara ,amazing road

  • Pradeep S.
    20 hours

    https://fb.watch/8cWqN57DJ_/

  • Qasim M.
    21 hours

    वाह...! कितनी अच्छी सिर्फ बातें करता है. अब भू माफिया. बिल्डर और कॉन्ट्रेक्टर की खैर नही. भक्तों मे खुशी की लहर...

  • Vijay G.
    21 hours

    In Faridabad, ground reality appears to be different from your words.