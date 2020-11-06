back

Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?

In Bihar's heady political climate, Nitish Kumar saying this was his last election didn't play out the way he may have wanted it.

06/11/2020 2:27 PM
  • 20.9K
  • 17

Portraits

  1. 2:20

    Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?

  2. 3:44

    Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed

  3. 5:25

    Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster

  4. 3:53

    Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech

  5. 3:40

    The Dancing Superstars Call For Help

  6. 3:22

    When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals

16 comments

  • Theresa B.
    36 minutes

    🔺Do you wish to be famous, wealthy and powerful? Be part of this elite organization called the illuminati brotherhood filled with world leaders, business authorities, artists, and be given (💰500,000 USD) as your monthly benefit and also be given a new house of choice. Reply me by saying YES.....if INTERESTED...... 🔺 🔺WhatsApp contact +27818679415

  • Jaswant S.
    an hour

    This is last tie up

  • Andrew M.
    an hour

    I appointed this Baniya Caretaker and lost everything. He began by going around meeting other caretakers and flashed his Power of ATornKnee drumming and partying talking of this extraordinary Animal Farm where Cattle were the Owners and his love for Desi Kuthay he could turn rabid dogs in minute. He signed away all my possessions and cleaned my banks and now has the rustlers invest their proceeds in the railroad and modern airways. A typical modern story of CowBoys and Indians.

  • Kumar G.
    5 hours

    He is the one of best CM of Bihar . No doubt his time is running bad ... but I believe he makes Bihar great again and jobfull Bihar again .

  • Gangadhar S.
    14 hours

    It has become a standard tag line of politicians during election time irrespective of their parties.

  • Tajuddin S.
    14 hours

    Tera antim chunav hai to logo kya bhala honewala hai? You bloody opportunist....

  • Somen D.
    14 hours

    This is just a desperate and emotional blackmail attempting to get votes from the people of Bihar.

  • Gritish T.
    15 hours

    Mannn😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 All well that ends well

  • Faiyazur R.
    15 hours

    Don't trust paltu hai

  • Shashikumar D.
    16 hours

    Golu gyani khush Darbar arti kusk Kunar ji ho gya sab Bhaiya sir U college kae pricipal rah chukae hai Jismae tum adm kae liyae chakkar par chakkar

  • Rengasamy S.
    16 hours

    How big things we expeted from him?? Poor guy miserably failed and lost the confidence of majority of poor ppl of Bihar.Some how he will win with the support of EVMs courtesy BJP.

  • Abdul M.
    16 hours

    By,by, nitish, behar,ma,ka,ba,

  • Pratik G.
    16 hours

    सौ चूहे खाकर बिल्ली चली हज को😂😂

  • Brut India
    16 hours

    Here's a recap of Bihar's political history and what Nitish Kumar is facing this election: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/why-did-the-bjp-decide-to-back-nitish-kumar-in-bihar/story-ACJxdN8HLvms5xjkq6mI7J.html

  • Dilip K.
    16 hours

    Centu..........

  • John P.
    17 hours

    Last election with NDA he will jump ship after election as usual..

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.