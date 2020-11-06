back
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
In Bihar's heady political climate, Nitish Kumar saying this was his last election didn't play out the way he may have wanted it.
06/11/2020 2:27 PM
- 20.9K
- 184
- 17
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
16 comments
Theresa B.36 minutes
🔺Do you wish to be famous, wealthy and powerful? Be part of this elite organization called the illuminati brotherhood filled with world leaders, business authorities, artists, and be given (💰500,000 USD) as your monthly benefit and also be given a new house of choice. Reply me by saying YES.....if INTERESTED...... 🔺 🔺WhatsApp contact +27818679415
Jaswant S.an hour
This is last tie up
Andrew M.an hour
I appointed this Baniya Caretaker and lost everything. He began by going around meeting other caretakers and flashed his Power of ATornKnee drumming and partying talking of this extraordinary Animal Farm where Cattle were the Owners and his love for Desi Kuthay he could turn rabid dogs in minute. He signed away all my possessions and cleaned my banks and now has the rustlers invest their proceeds in the railroad and modern airways. A typical modern story of CowBoys and Indians.
Kumar G.5 hours
He is the one of best CM of Bihar . No doubt his time is running bad ... but I believe he makes Bihar great again and jobfull Bihar again .
Gangadhar S.14 hours
It has become a standard tag line of politicians during election time irrespective of their parties.
Tajuddin S.14 hours
Tera antim chunav hai to logo kya bhala honewala hai? You bloody opportunist....
Somen D.14 hours
This is just a desperate and emotional blackmail attempting to get votes from the people of Bihar.
Gritish T.15 hours
Mannn😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 All well that ends well
Faiyazur R.15 hours
Don't trust paltu hai
Shashikumar D.16 hours
Golu gyani khush Darbar arti kusk Kunar ji ho gya sab Bhaiya sir U college kae pricipal rah chukae hai Jismae tum adm kae liyae chakkar par chakkar
Rengasamy S.16 hours
How big things we expeted from him?? Poor guy miserably failed and lost the confidence of majority of poor ppl of Bihar.Some how he will win with the support of EVMs courtesy BJP.
Abdul M.16 hours
By,by, nitish, behar,ma,ka,ba,
Pratik G.16 hours
सौ चूहे खाकर बिल्ली चली हज को😂😂
Brut India16 hours
Here's a recap of Bihar's political history and what Nitish Kumar is facing this election: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/why-did-the-bjp-decide-to-back-nitish-kumar-in-bihar/story-ACJxdN8HLvms5xjkq6mI7J.html
Dilip K.16 hours
Centu..........
John P.17 hours
Last election with NDA he will jump ship after election as usual..