Nitish Kumar's attack on alcohol drinkers

"Great sinners." As Bihar amended its prohibition laws, CM Nitish Kumar said those who consumed alcohol were "not Indians".

31/03/2022 2:27 PM
16 comments

  • Priyanka B.
    4 hours

    He can use some of the same alcohol that he’s decrying! Might chill him out:-)

  • Ankit K.
    6 hours

    Shut the fuck up

  • কমল ৰ.
    7 hours

    I guess Shri Krishna will land on Bihar again to give Gita gyaan to this person... Lol

  • Brut India
    7 hours

    Nitish Kumar may have solved Bihar's alcohol problem. But Bihar's young men are finding refuge elsewhere: https://theprint.in/features/red-eyed-lost-young-men-in-bihars-seemanchal-show-how-nitish-kumars-alcohol-ban-backfired/891957/

  • Avinash S.
    8 hours

    Old age me dharm karm ki baate sahi hai.

  • Tanweer M.
    8 hours

    Wah wah kya baat boli haiii…do not worry next time you will win again….gobar bhakt give you full vote….lol

  • Kamlesh K.
    9 hours

    Apne bete ke baare me kya bolenge jo teri bhi nhi sunta h😃

  • Debojyoti D.
    9 hours

    income kaha se aiga ..????

  • Sukumar B.
    10 hours

    कहाँ मय-ख़ाने का दरवाज़ा 'ग़ालिब' और कहाँ वाइज़ पर इतना जानते हैं कल वो जाता था कि हम निकले

  • Rajesh K.
    10 hours

    What about bhairo baba 🤨

  • Reagandeep S.
    10 hours

    Tu phir kahe ban kiye the ye sab political votes pane k liye jaisa chal raha tha chalne Dena tha kam se kam se naubat to nahi aati !!

  • Devrishi B.
    10 hours

    Salute to Nitish Kumar. Only ignorant bigots get intoxicated.

  • Ashish K.
    10 hours

    He is an epic failure, did his part in supporting this 7 years destruction of country by Modi Shah

  • Rudolph M.
    10 hours

    Isko bhi pilao Officer's Choice aur McDowell No. 1.

  • Ravi V.
    11 hours

    Before .. Nationality- indian. . After 1 peg ... Nationality- mahapaapi

  • Nishant R.
    11 hours

    He's 71 now ..these things are normal at this age

