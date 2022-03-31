back
Nitish Kumar's attack on alcohol drinkers
"Great sinners." As Bihar amended its prohibition laws, CM Nitish Kumar said those who consumed alcohol were "not Indians".
31/03/2022 2:27 PM
16 comments
Priyanka B.4 hours
He can use some of the same alcohol that he’s decrying! Might chill him out:-)
Ankit K.6 hours
Shut the fuck up
কমল ৰ.7 hours
I guess Shri Krishna will land on Bihar again to give Gita gyaan to this person... Lol
Brut India7 hours
Nitish Kumar may have solved Bihar's alcohol problem. But Bihar's young men are finding refuge elsewhere: https://theprint.in/features/red-eyed-lost-young-men-in-bihars-seemanchal-show-how-nitish-kumars-alcohol-ban-backfired/891957/
Avinash S.8 hours
Old age me dharm karm ki baate sahi hai.
Tanweer M.8 hours
Wah wah kya baat boli haiii…do not worry next time you will win again….gobar bhakt give you full vote….lol
Kamlesh K.9 hours
Apne bete ke baare me kya bolenge jo teri bhi nhi sunta h😃
Debojyoti D.9 hours
income kaha se aiga ..????
Sukumar B.10 hours
कहाँ मय-ख़ाने का दरवाज़ा 'ग़ालिब' और कहाँ वाइज़ पर इतना जानते हैं कल वो जाता था कि हम निकले
Rajesh K.10 hours
What about bhairo baba 🤨
Reagandeep S.10 hours
Tu phir kahe ban kiye the ye sab political votes pane k liye jaisa chal raha tha chalne Dena tha kam se kam se naubat to nahi aati !!
Devrishi B.10 hours
Salute to Nitish Kumar. Only ignorant bigots get intoxicated.
Ashish K.10 hours
He is an epic failure, did his part in supporting this 7 years destruction of country by Modi Shah
Rudolph M.10 hours
Isko bhi pilao Officer's Choice aur McDowell No. 1.
Ravi V.11 hours
Before .. Nationality- indian. . After 1 peg ... Nationality- mahapaapi
Nishant R.11 hours
He's 71 now ..these things are normal at this age