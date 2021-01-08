back
No Hindu Is Anti-India Says Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat looked back at Mahatma Gandhi to drive home his point that all Hindus are patriotic.
04/01/2021 1:53 PMupdated: 04/01/2021 1:54 PM
197 comments
Agnidipto C.a day
Tum logo ko jis Hitler aur uski Nazi party ne banaya hai unka Berlin me headquarter tabah kar diya tha Communist o ne ww2 me. Tum Indian Nazis ke sath bhi aisa hoga ek din.
Abu N.4 days
Wow this is height of hypocrisy, Killers of mahatma Gandhi are referring mahatma Gandhi to make their point .
Praful S.4 days
https://mantavyanews.com/post/a-pakistani-spy-was-caught-spying-in-gujarat-working-for-isi-br
Sadikur R.4 days
They killed ghandhi ji and continued demonizes him for his love for all Now this RSS hypocrite invented false statement for their evil agenda
Ibrahim H.5 days
Independent india ki 1st terrorist godse ki rss hame desh Vakti samjha rahi he 😂😂😂🤣🤣
Mahendra V.5 days
Chutya mc fascist bastard
Osmaan A.5 days
Oh.... This means the temple priest who raped that 50yr old lady might be a rapist but still patriot by nature. And Dr Kafeel might be a life saver but still anti national by nature. Nice....
Bilal M.6 days
Maa chuda Apne
Robin R.6 days
patriotism has nothing to do with religion...it has to do with being a responsible citizen, paying taxes, not cheating or destroying national assets and genuinely being a person fostering harmony. Bigots have no place in patriotism...
Nawab M.6 days
हाफ चड्ढी रेजीमैंट के सत्य नारायण कल पकड़े गए थे आज सेना का पूर्व जवान सौरभ शर्मा को पाकिस्तान के लिये जासूसी करते हुए हापुड़ से गिरफ्तार किया गया है यानी कि संघी कल भी गद्दार,मुखबिर थे आज भी गद्दार मुखबिर हैं
Mohammad H.6 days
Saurav Sharma ex army person arrested under UAPA for leaking info to isis and chacha keh re falaney desh drohi ni ho saktey😂
Himani R.6 days
Gandhiji himself never hated RSS.
Zullu S.08/01/2021 03:20
Aaakkk thhuuuiiiii...
Anand V.07/01/2021 22:56
Ignore Bigots in 2021
Manoj M.07/01/2021 16:14
ye koi subject he
Rajeshwar B.07/01/2021 14:23
Must be weak religion or has very weak followers that they are threatened under its own rulers.
Syed W.07/01/2021 07:13
Amit Shah is not hindu 🤣
Utkarsh G.07/01/2021 05:21
What is anti nationalism..
Shahbaz K.07/01/2021 01:50
The truth about India
Pramod D.06/01/2021 17:51
Gandhi was Rashtra Drohi.Do not ..Quote any of his Words..he was the reason y Chandrasekhar Azad,Bhagt Singh ,Rajguru,Chapekar Bandhu,Veer Savarakar,Netaaji Bose. Were tortured n killed