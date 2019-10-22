Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee Praises JNU

Nirmala and I learnt a lot from JNU: Abhijit Banerjee.
62 comments
Prasant K.11/07/2019 06:37
Hahaha jnu
Ajinkya D.11/04/2019 11:00
Nirmala sitaraman has no knowledge of finance...she doesnt deserve to be finance minister....I wish Abhijeet sir becomes finance minister
Josè B.10/30/2019 17:27
- We all can see the difference between what you have learned and what she had learned !
Chiranjibi S.10/29/2019 06:01
I can see this page comments belongs to only BONGS and peacefulls🤣
Soumya R.10/27/2019 17:15
I start video and see it from brut india...then i scroll down.
Shoaib A.10/27/2019 11:47
same college still one Nobelist and the other one you know pretty well 😂😂😂😂
Shany A.10/24/2019 03:20
If Nirmala learnt smt then she couldn't make millions of people cry by her speech on PMC bank.
Soumyak B.10/23/2019 19:05
One got NP, the other will get Anti-Millennials Prize
Tî T.10/23/2019 18:36
Harshavardhana K.10/23/2019 14:08
However one ended up with Noble price and other with a useless brain with a blabbering mouth.
Brut India10/23/2019 11:28
Rohit C.10/23/2019 09:43
The Problem is not in the Jawaharlal University but some people who thinks that they can break the country with their ideology by entering in the Educational institution and destroy everything just like they did in China ,Vietnam, Philliphinnes. If they try to break India they will get a beating of a lifetime..💪💪
Abhijit M.10/23/2019 09:38
Yeah both learnt a lot from JNU,but then she went to BJP and you are still a genuis...
Joseph O.10/23/2019 09:19
She only learnt to make pickles, she must have only attended the canteen
Suhas W.10/23/2019 08:40
Ok.. sir so was it that u attented all lectures where she bunked all?
Mukul B.10/23/2019 07:02
Then who sponsored NRS for JNU?
Gaurav S.10/23/2019 05:59
He is not a indian citizen
Young N.10/23/2019 04:18
Ankur S.10/23/2019 03:54
Only one of u learned 😅
Syed A.10/23/2019 03:52
It is not only about institution۔۔it is also about your ability، capability، aptitude to learn something in positive way۔۔۔۔