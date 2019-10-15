Nobel Laureate On India’s Slowing Economy

Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee says Indian economy shows 'glaring signs’ of slowing down, but the government data might not show the exact picture.
350 comments
Syeda T.4 days
Economy is going down only because of this idiot Modi Govt. If this continues then India soon to be an underdeveloped country . BJP kindly go back, you neither deserve nor have any potential to rule the nation.
Rana B.11/09/2019 06:29
Pagol****da
Biman P.11/09/2019 04:01
Kolkata s Golden Boy
আব্দুল ও.11/07/2019 05:28
To be proud that he is a bengali and i feeling prouded that i am bengali,,, jay hind jay bangla...🙏❤
Partha S.11/07/2019 01:24
Yes is going down really fast indeed. But when we have such economist who won Nobel prize in economics but did nothing to help it to lift up... What are the contributions of the Nobel prize winner ?
Sudipto D.11/06/2019 18:39
So Y r u so worried BRUT INDIA. Only for publicity
DebaShis D.11/05/2019 11:29
https://youtu.be/pWSGQ1FsLuE Explore North East
Abhishek K.11/04/2019 16:50
kya khte ho??
Hayum A.11/04/2019 09:56
Really we are proud of you sir.
Avi S.11/04/2019 04:00
Bhai toder boro honu theke o West Bengal ta r ey obostha Kno?? Er theke tora na thanks e valo.
Hanuman S.11/04/2019 02:34
Keep reading comments
Sohan S.11/03/2019 07:51
Jai siri radhe Krishna
Sandesh M.11/03/2019 05:13
Kehna kya chahte ho...wo to batao na...brut
Prakash B.11/01/2019 15:34
Bsdk this vdo is sponsored it shows the face of brut mc
Rajib D.11/01/2019 15:18
If you understand the indian economy is going down so what you do for your motherland...??
Sandeep S.10/31/2019 16:15
Congratulations sir
Subrata B.10/31/2019 05:34
Congratulations Sir...
Singer A.10/31/2019 05:22
Jara kere khay goriber khabar ....tader keno khoti hoy na ???????? Tora borolok ...nobel jitte paris ...goribder jonno Tora noy
Suchiang L.10/30/2019 14:31
Tired to see this rat face every day
Bhaskar G.10/30/2019 11:10
We have no any educated now...