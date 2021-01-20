back

Northwest Railways First Woman Coolie

Her story nearly left the Indian president at a loss for words. This is how Manju Devi became the first woman coolie at Jaipur's railway station.

20/01/2021 2:57 PM
  • 38.2K
  • 24

23 comments

  • Nasreen S.
    5 hours

    Bilkul sahi Sir, aap agar emotional hotey to desh ka ye haal hota??? Hats off to Manju..

  • Harsha W.
    6 hours

    Hats off !!!! ❤️

  • Dajum L.
    6 hours

    Manju,you made the women feel proud.Hats off to you.

  • Ila M.
    9 hours

    What a hardworking and determined woman. She is a source of great inspiration. I have the highest admiration for her. May God bless her.

  • Archana D.
    15 hours

    Salute to you bravo...

  • Abhishek P.
    16 hours

    This is equality, I must also appreciate present govt. efforts without which such womens would have gone non recognised under glamour of bhakra Dutt and such people

  • Mahatab K.
    16 hours

    Excellent

  • Jismy V.
    16 hours

    😂😂 our president is always speechless What's new in this??!! 😂😂

  • Saurabh P.
    17 hours

    Great 👍

  • Abhijeet K.
    17 hours

    https://youtu.be/NQEScSEL-uA

  • Swapna B.
    17 hours

    Salute to all such unspoken warriors.....

  • Shanthi N.
    18 hours

    Anyone should be able to do what one wants - men mostly end up doing this work since they are physically stronger biologically and that is a fact.

  • Meera M.
    18 hours

    Wow..

  • Reshmi P.
    18 hours

    This could have been coolie no.2 story

  • Itc H.
    18 hours

    Salute for the great work.

  • Hakim I.
    18 hours

    Great lady

  • Venkataraman S.
    19 hours

    Wow great good work any job small or big has to do without gender bias

  • Sanjay T.
    19 hours

    Working and earning your own bread is about self respect. But here the lady was under compulsion to step out after the demise of her spouse, to feed her children and nurture them in this rather brutal world. Can there not be any way to train such women in a suitable and so that they do not have to go around drawing loads of bags and passenger goods on crowded platforms? There are self help groups and schemes that do assist such women in need of work and earnings.

  • Faghir B.
    19 hours

    What a BRAVE and inspiring and woman she is. My deepest RESPECT and MORE power to you lady, stay blessed and stay strong ❤🙌

  • Raghav R.
    19 hours

    Great achiever.

