Not Defined By What I Wear: Khatija Rahman

How does it matter what AR Rahman's daughter decides to wear?

30/11/2021 4:27 PM
556 comments

  • Bharti B.
    14 minutes

    Bori....sack 😂

  • Vijay K.
    20 minutes

    is this news a worthy one to share. Have some sense and show something useful for citizens rather than igniting religions.

  • SuShant B.
    29 minutes

    It's her right to wear whatever she wants. But point to be noted is that she comes from an influential family where a lot of people draw their inspiration from and look upto to enhance themselves. So she should take into account " With great powers come great responsibilities", just then and there Her freedom of choice unearths itself as compulsion to many girls.

  • Mian U.
    33 minutes

    Islam is beautiful We not have problem with half naked people but why they against us We are peaceful we are respectful

  • Vassu P.
    36 minutes

    Shame one u rehman

  • Abhisek D.
    an hour

    Psycho

  • Usman R.
    an hour

    ❤️🌹

  • Rifaye A.
    an hour

    Baaap ko samajhlia🙆‍♂️💜 nice

  • Miabhai M.
    an hour

    People comments will be different if hruts posts any Hindus traditions one

  • Miabhai M.
    an hour

    Why this brut channel always simps one community

  • Rajrsh K.
    2 hours

    There is no sand Strom in India, like that in middle East, she can use salvarkamij Indian dress

  • Khurram H.
    2 hours

    Every adult woman should have her choice to wear, whatever she wants. So does she.

  • Mohammad J.
    2 hours

    যারা বেশ্যা তারা চাই তার আশেপাশের সবাই বেশ্যা হয়ে যাক। 😑😑

  • अच्युत च.
    2 hours

    Till this post I never knew about A R Rehaman having a daughter. A fart from brut made me know that.

  • Santhosh S.
    2 hours

    Dust Bin 😉 correct

  • Golden B.
    2 hours

    Wonderful daughter 💓of the wonderful daad, i m surprised for this courage and the most beautiful choice of her to wearing niqab. May Allah grant u more power to maintain this. Ameen

  • Salman M.
    2 hours

    India is so shitty country🤮🤮like they support p*** stars like sunny Leone they love nudity and vulgarity and then say its her choice but when a person wear hijab with their choice they have a problem with this?like seriously they target Afghanistan whereas Afghanistan is way more cool and free country than this shitty,country with filthy ideology of modhi,there pm is an uneducated chai wala so what else you expect????they drink cow urine🤢🤮and think they are modern😂😂😂🤷‍♂️

  • Raheel K.
    2 hours

    They will call themselves open minded to an extent that their daughters will be working with famous P**n stars in the name of talent & acting...

  • Amitavaa S.
    2 hours

    That's why thives and robbers covered their faces like same perspective of thought 😁

  • S R.
    3 hours

    Covering body with clothes isn't bad. But overdoing it n grabbing attention is not, as is being blinded by religious scripts

