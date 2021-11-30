600 Vacancies, But Thousands Of Job Seekers
Not Defined By What I Wear: Khatija Rahman
Three Farm Laws Repealed Without A Debate
Falling In Forbidden Love In India
What Is The Omicron Variant?
Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"
Bori....sack 😂
is this news a worthy one to share. Have some sense and show something useful for citizens rather than igniting religions.
It's her right to wear whatever she wants. But point to be noted is that she comes from an influential family where a lot of people draw their inspiration from and look upto to enhance themselves. So she should take into account " With great powers come great responsibilities", just then and there Her freedom of choice unearths itself as compulsion to many girls.
Islam is beautiful
We not have problem with half naked people but why they against us
We are peaceful we are respectful
Shame one u rehman
Psycho
❤️🌹
Baaap ko samajhlia🙆♂️💜 nice
People comments will be different if hruts posts any Hindus traditions one
Why this brut channel always simps one community
There is no sand Strom in India, like that in middle East, she can use salvarkamij Indian dress
Every adult woman should have her choice to wear, whatever she wants. So does she.
যারা বেশ্যা তারা চাই তার আশেপাশের সবাই বেশ্যা হয়ে যাক। 😑😑
Till this post I never knew about A R Rehaman having a daughter.
A fart from brut made me know that.
Dust Bin 😉 correct
Wonderful daughter 💓of the wonderful daad, i m surprised for this courage and the most beautiful choice of her to wearing niqab.
May Allah grant u more power to maintain this. Ameen
India is so shitty country🤮🤮like they support p*** stars like sunny Leone they love nudity and vulgarity and then say its her choice but when a person wear hijab with their choice they have a problem with this?like seriously they target Afghanistan whereas Afghanistan is way more cool and free country than this shitty,country with filthy ideology of modhi,there pm is an uneducated chai wala so what else you expect????they drink cow urine🤢🤮and think they are modern😂😂😂🤷♂️
They will call themselves open minded to an extent that their daughters will be working with famous P**n stars in the name of talent & acting...
That's why thives and robbers covered their faces like same perspective of thought 😁
Covering body with clothes isn't bad. But overdoing it n grabbing attention is not, as is being blinded by religious scripts
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
556 comments
Bharti B.14 minutes
Bori....sack 😂
Vijay K.20 minutes
is this news a worthy one to share. Have some sense and show something useful for citizens rather than igniting religions.
SuShant B.29 minutes
It's her right to wear whatever she wants. But point to be noted is that she comes from an influential family where a lot of people draw their inspiration from and look upto to enhance themselves. So she should take into account " With great powers come great responsibilities", just then and there Her freedom of choice unearths itself as compulsion to many girls.
Mian U.33 minutes
Islam is beautiful We not have problem with half naked people but why they against us We are peaceful we are respectful
Vassu P.36 minutes
Shame one u rehman
Abhisek D.an hour
Psycho
Usman R.an hour
❤️🌹
Rifaye A.an hour
Baaap ko samajhlia🙆♂️💜 nice
Miabhai M.an hour
People comments will be different if hruts posts any Hindus traditions one
Miabhai M.an hour
Why this brut channel always simps one community
Rajrsh K.2 hours
There is no sand Strom in India, like that in middle East, she can use salvarkamij Indian dress
Khurram H.2 hours
Every adult woman should have her choice to wear, whatever she wants. So does she.
Mohammad J.2 hours
যারা বেশ্যা তারা চাই তার আশেপাশের সবাই বেশ্যা হয়ে যাক। 😑😑
अच्युत च.2 hours
Till this post I never knew about A R Rehaman having a daughter. A fart from brut made me know that.
Santhosh S.2 hours
Dust Bin 😉 correct
Golden B.2 hours
Wonderful daughter 💓of the wonderful daad, i m surprised for this courage and the most beautiful choice of her to wearing niqab. May Allah grant u more power to maintain this. Ameen
Salman M.2 hours
India is so shitty country🤮🤮like they support p*** stars like sunny Leone they love nudity and vulgarity and then say its her choice but when a person wear hijab with their choice they have a problem with this?like seriously they target Afghanistan whereas Afghanistan is way more cool and free country than this shitty,country with filthy ideology of modhi,there pm is an uneducated chai wala so what else you expect????they drink cow urine🤢🤮and think they are modern😂😂😂🤷♂️
Raheel K.2 hours
They will call themselves open minded to an extent that their daughters will be working with famous P**n stars in the name of talent & acting...
Amitavaa S.2 hours
That's why thives and robbers covered their faces like same perspective of thought 😁
S R.3 hours
Covering body with clothes isn't bad. But overdoing it n grabbing attention is not, as is being blinded by religious scripts