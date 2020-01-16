back

Not Enough Trains. Not Enough Jobs

12,000 jobs. 12 lakh applicants. Total train wreck.

01/16/2020 4:57 PM
  • Dilip M.
    a day

    Sab changa see

  • Rahul R.
    a day

    Kyu sbko govt Job hi chahiye...

  • Sengdong T.
    a day

    Day by day unemployment increases unemployed youths are our backbone of society if they are unemployed then no future of india but our political leaders never understood

  • Sashi B.
    a day

    Ho sake to wsup no post kare

  • Sashi B.
    a day

    Kaha hai sir aur kya kar rahe hai

  • Sushim A.
    a day

    Wherever these aspiring Bihar applicants go to appear exam they create massive chaos. Similar situation happened in Bhubaneswar last year and it became one unforgettable dark history of the city. Its expected from them to create chaos.

  • চ্চাও্ য.
    a day

    A Decade long pending issue of our country. Booming Unemployment ratio. Job Vacancy Limitation. Degrading Economy and Downfall of State's Revenue Capital. And the list goes on & on..☝☝

  • Ateeq U.
    a day

    This shit politicians are savings india in Swiss Banks🏦

  • CA I.
    a day

    ye dekh real situation of India ...aur Tum bas Hindi rashtrya karte rehna.....

  • Allan B.
    2 days

    Stop rooting.

  • Ritu L.
    2 days

    Why else you expect form the second highest pa Pilates country . Rather then criticising support govt . Brut you’re Congress five has also ruled in this country so don’t be bias .

  • Praful M.
    2 days

    Unemployment is the result of over population which is due to over production of children in the country. If population is controlled than the chances of unemployment would be reduced considerably. So the solution is bring in the law to limit the childbirth in India.

  • Shiva N.
    2 days

    When 1 maarys 3 and produces 30 what else will happen

  • Ĕř Š.
    2 days

    Those who r laughing just wait for some years..

  • Arish S.
    2 days

    Waaah Modi ji Waah

  • Nikesh M.
    2 days

    This is a main reason people are opposing CAA

  • Fuzail R.
    2 days

    Looks like all the unemployed engineers will now need to build new India. All the best.

  • Najil C.
    2 days

    Digital India

  • Ashok K.
    2 days

    जेब फटी हो तो जेब एक ही सुरत मे भर सकती है जबकि आप उसे सील ले, ऐसे ही जनसंख्या को नियंत्रित करो तो ही रोजगार भी सुनिश्चित हो पायेगा।।

  • Suzana Z.
    2 days

    No female applicants? How did they return home? Or only make police recruitment. Looks like a training already, how to do police duty in crowded places.