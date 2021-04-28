back
Not Quite A Happy Wedding In Tripura
This IAS officer in Tripura barged into two wedding venues that allegedly violated the Covid-19 night curfew. Here's what happened next. 🤯
28/04/2021 4:35 PM
727 comments
Likhith S.6 minutes
Well done sir
Vivek R.8 minutes
The DM has done an excellent job. He is the real hero. He must be honored
Sketch A.9 minutes
Salute to Mr Shailesh work. He was doing his duty. During this Covid situation people must follow the protocol set by Government.. 👍🏻
Angidi L.12 minutes
officer is right
Uma P.13 minutes
Wtf😡😡
Suresh K.14 minutes
He is saving people's life . people r not learni g lessons. Deadly disease throwing death bodies every where if somebody affected covid whole wedding party & Tripura people affect like sunami . He & team is really saviours
Deepak K.18 minutes
These are testing and tough times... A DM manages the entire District and thus manages lakhs of population. Atleast the family involved in marriage should have kept it little low... Second wave of covid 19 is a quick killer and is not differentiating any one... Every citizen must abide the law as it is equivalent for every one... Such marriages breaking the law sends a wrong message to all and others might follow this indiscipline... The officer was reactive for which he has felt sorry however, in entire video no one from marriage team looked at all bothered as if they have done anything wrong... As human beings how we can be so selfish and biased. We can not break law as per our own convenience... We need more strict and honest officers like Shailesh Yadav... Anyone who disagrees to what I have written is most welcome to disagree, however, some where in your heart you must be knowing that breaking the law is incorrect... This incident is a learning for both the sides...
Mark K.20 minutes
When you're trying to do your job but you're doing it wrong. 😂
Shailesh C.24 minutes
Barged so what, they were not following norms and such people are a threat to Nation. DM was harsh but correct. He must be applauded.
Vishwa S.26 minutes
Well done
Neel S.31 minutes
Sir arrest what you did is good but wt about modi shaha and all those politicians who had not followed any covid rules and had participated in election rallies because of which this second wave has raised to such extent will you arrest them too...
Narendra B.33 minutes
Send him behind bars.
Mohammed W.37 minutes
This guy thinks that corona affects the people only after 10 pm and he lectures about education and violation 🤦 , if he was that much concerned why cant he give orders to undergo complete lockdown? This i can say is pure misuse of power 😡
Chandru I.42 minutes
Maybe intentions were good, but execution was surely something thats going to leave a scar on the entire wedding party. Should they have had a wedding party at such a time? IMO not Did they consult the relevant authorities- from all accounts permissions were given by the same DM- so for the DM to use the pandemic as an excuse for this behavior after he himself gave the permissions for the wedding seems far fetched... there seems to be something fishy... was he not bribed enough that he sought to teach them a lesson hat they will never forget? Should they be arrested - IMO NOT when they have permissions given for exceptions they sought... should the DM be acted against for this kind of inhuman behavior? Hmm questionable.... but would like for somebody higher up to calm both parties and setup a mechanism for resolving this amicably... both parties were right and wrong in their own ways.
Akshay P.an hour
Look at language that he speak (assholes, bloody villagers and what not) he hackled groom, shouted at bride), has IAS officer has authority to manhandle anybody. People has permission from his office. Would he has acted same if that was nikah instead of marriage? Would he has manhandled maulvi or any other religious person instead of hindu priest? Wasn't that harrasment? Will that family ever able to forget that? Any wise man would not do that. Brother of bride tried to talk to him but DM sahab to dhamki de rahe hai ki andar kar denge. He is nothing but bloody arrogant Civil servant.
Snigdha M.an hour
Welldone, hats off
Meher N.an hour
Respect. Need more like him...for each of our districts. God bless him.
𑄌𑄋𑄴𑄟 �.an hour
First of all there's no need to have a wedding at that scale under these circumstances, restrictions or no restrictions. Secondly you can't expect to be treated as highly as you think of yourself when flouting laws that were in place for protecting lives, not necessarily yours but others as well. One civil servant chose to sincerely implement necessary restrictions, within his limited means for good of general populace, and see the number of citizen cunts baying for his blood.
Mohammed N.an hour
This guy has to be fired from his job. He is just a egoistic person who wants to flaunt his power to mediocre people who are helpless
Helly B.an hour
Good job 👍