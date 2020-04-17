back

Nurses Babysit Covid-19 Patient’s Son

This was the scene when nurses had to mother a Covid-19 patient’s 3-month-old child in Chhattisgarh...❤️️

04/17/2020 4:57 AM
  • 73.5k
  • 54

45 comments

  • Ruhi K.
    04/23/2020 04:26

    Salute to the warriors

  • Violet D.
    04/22/2020 16:02

    God bless these nurses n the doctor too.

  • G J.
    04/22/2020 15:37

    Nurse are equal to god

  • Debbie S.
    04/20/2020 21:22

    God Bless you always.

  • Pauline G.
    04/19/2020 17:51

    💟

  • Sanjoy B.
    04/18/2020 13:15

    Big salute to the sisters and doctors

  • Bamby L.
    04/18/2020 12:55

    Salute

  • Pema C.
    04/18/2020 02:01

    Hats off 👏🙏

  • Ganapathi R.
    04/18/2020 01:38

    Angels!!

  • Akash C.
    04/18/2020 01:13

    ❤🙏❤

  • Jagruti S.
    04/17/2020 19:19

    Hats off doctors and nurses

  • Neeta D.
    04/17/2020 13:20

    God bless such people and keep them safe

  • Pallavi S.
    04/17/2020 12:29

    All India feel proud of these nurses 🙏...... Get well soon that child...and all the best and take care yourself too...

  • Sukhjit M.
    04/17/2020 11:27

    It seems like alien movie where aliens feeding little kids.. Good job nurses

  • Lilian M.
    04/17/2020 10:20

    May God richly bless these nurses and doctors, they have provided that helping and serving others is the greatest action. God protect them all

  • Helen J.
    04/17/2020 10:18

    ,🙏🙏🙏🙌❤️

  • Anita S.
    04/17/2020 10:14

    Salute

  • Juni S.
    04/17/2020 09:41

    Get well soon!

  • Katini M.
    04/17/2020 09:35

    Proud of you all.

  • Md A.
    04/17/2020 09:33

    Very very nice