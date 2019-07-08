back
Nusrat Jahan’s Sindoor: The Face Of Inclusive India?
So what if she is a Muslim who married a Jain and likes to sport the sindoor to Parliament? TMC lawmaker and actor Nusrat Jahan is refusing to take religious bigotry lying down.
07/08/2019 11:11 AM
485 comments
Zulqarnain S.10/13/2019 02:53
Who cares. Only modi and it's modia cares. Poor soul. How many hindus she has to please. Muslims don't give a sh*t.
Subodh C.10/11/2019 17:13
Katrina Kaif, Meena Kumari, Zaira Wasim, Huma Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Gohar Khan, Saira Banu, Mumtaz.....All worked without Fatwa...they enthralled people and mingled with the soil.
Jalal08/29/2019 07:37
Yeh kamini muslim se hindu bangai. Kyunke isku souwar ka mas pasand hai.
Syed Y.08/18/2019 16:57
Whatever, but she is just confusing everyone for getting votes, and she herself is a great confusion to herself. I've seen so many political leaders like this... We use a very goood sentence for them "Dobi ka kutta na ghar ka na gaat ka" Otherwise this is her personal matter, we have nothing to do with her karma ..
Madan P.08/09/2019 11:22
Very nice mam
Pawan S.08/09/2019 06:01
Hai koi jwaab
Nijam A.08/09/2019 04:34
Hindu ke saath Sadi ki to hindu h muslim me koi jageh nahi enjoy karo apni life
Sugoto B.08/09/2019 03:20
god blast you😂
Mansuri A.08/08/2019 18:22
She is not muslim after marrige
Kabir H.08/08/2019 15:22
Potol
Rana S.08/08/2019 14:06
She can do everything for votes
আলোড়ন দ.08/08/2019 13:35
Hope she will succeed in enriching the Indian parliament ...
Sonu S.08/08/2019 12:38
No Muslim
Raja Q.08/08/2019 10:54
Nice Randi
MD N.08/08/2019 07:02
Lanti awatt hai
Jahangir A.08/08/2019 05:49
Paisa khooor
Aman K.08/08/2019 05:16
RSS madam
Pawan B.08/08/2019 02:51
Nice job
Robiul I.08/08/2019 02:28
Jhandu baam musalman hay tu
Samayar K.08/07/2019 17:46
Dog